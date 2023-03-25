Jason Lynn hails perfect start to Ulster Superbike title quest at Bishopscourt

Jack Burrows (Burrows/RK Racing Honda) was the winner of the Lightweight Supersport races at Bishopscourt — © Stephen Davison

Jason Lynn leads the way in the opening Sam McBride Cup race at Bishopscourt

Ulster Superbike title hopeful Jason Lynn bagged a maximum points haul with a double in the opening round of the Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday.

The Ballymena man is hoping to go one better in 2023 in the absence of two-time British champion Alastair Seeley, who won the Superbike and Supersport titles back-to-back in 2021 and again last year with the IFS Yamaha team.

Seeley is competing in the National Superstock 1000 Championship this year after renewing his long-standing ties with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team to ride the Synetiq BMW.

Lynn finished second in the Ulster Superbike Championship last year, claiming 15 podiums for the Banbridge-based J McC Roofing Kawasaki team.

“That’s why we’re here,” said Lynn. “Alastair was exceptional last season and he really pulled the whole field on in terms of our lap times. He’s now away, so the target’s on my back I suppose and hopefully we can have a good season.”

The Temple Club’s short circuit event went ahead just over a week after a last-gasp insurance deal saved the Northern Ireland motorcycling calendar in 2023.

Lynn claimed the spoils in the first Superbike race by 2.6s from Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW).

Cork man Browne was riding the ex-Ian Hutchinson/TAS Racing BMW M1000RR for the first time in Superstock trim after John Burrows’ team made the switch to the German manufacturer from Suzuki this year.

Third went to Korie McGreevy, who was making his race debut in the class on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki.

McGreevy had claimed pole in qualifying but dropped back in the race with an electrical problem, crossing the line over 12 seconds behind the winner.

In race two, Lynn again toasted victory after passing early leader Browne.

McGreevy attempted to give chase, but Lynn was a step ahead and added another 25 points and lifted the Sam McBride Cup as he crossed the line 3.7s clear.

Browne almost pounced on McGreevy at the line, with only 0.032s separating them in a photo finish.

Ballynahinch rider McGreevy — a former British Junior Superstock champion — narrowly prevailed in a thrilling race duel with Lynn to win the Supersport opener.

The duo were locked in battle throughout, but it was McGreevy who came out on top after making his move on lap seven of eight to win by two tenths of a second.

Lynn is back in the Supersport class this year on an ex-Alastair Seeley Yamaha after previously winning the Championship three times before stepping up to the Superbike class.

Randalstown-based Christian Elkin took third on the Bob Wylie Yamaha after squeezing out Andrew Smyth (Kawasaki) and Luke Johnston (AKR/Thomas Bourne Honda) in a three-way scrap for third.

McGreevy made it two from two with another Supersport success, digging deep to fend off Lynn by 0.286s, with Elkin third once more.

Browne, a non-starter in race one, had been in the mix for the win until he slid off on the Burrows Yamaha.

McGreevy was untouchable as he won both Supertwin races on the McAdoo Kawasaki, beating Aaron Spence and Darragh Crean respectively by wide margins in each encounter.

Young gun Jack Burrows notched a double in the Moto3 class, twice beating Alexander Rowan.

Meanwhile, MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia won the first ever Sprint race at Portimao in Portugal.

The factory Ducati rider beat Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) by 0.3s with pole-sitter Marc Marquez third on the Repsol Honda. The main race on Sunday is scheduled for 2pm UK time.

Ulster Superbike Results

Superbike Race 1 1 J Lynn (Kawasaki) 9m 17.104s; 2 M Browne (YBMW) +2.661s; 3 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) +12.633s; 4 J Campbell (Yamaha) +14.609s; 5 A Spence (Kawasaki) 15.469s; 6 E O’Grady (Honda) 16.559s. Fastest lap: Lynn 1m 07.951s (96.634mph).

Superbike Race 2 1 J Lynn (Kawasaki) 8m 09.211s; 2 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) +3.755s; 3 M Browne (BMW) +3.787s; 4 J Campbell (Yamaha) +5.718s; 5 E O’Grady (Honda) +6.699s; 6 A Spence (Kawasaki) +14.944s. Fastest lap: Lynn 1m 08.180s (96.310mph).

Supersport Race 1 1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 9m 25.812s; 2 J Lynn (Yamaha) +0.257s; 3 C Elkin (Yamaha) 14.495s; 4 A Smyth (Kawasaki) +14.723s; 5 L Johnston (Honda) +15.005s; 6 W Donnelly (Yamaha) +34.563s. Fastest lap: Lynn 1m 09.457s (94.539mph).

Supersport Race 2 1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 8m 29.66s; 2 J Lynn (Yamaha) +0.286s; 3 C Elkin (Yamaha) +8.590s; 4 L Johnston (Honda) +8.866s; 5 A Smyth (Kawasaki) +8.938; 6 W Donnelly (Yamaha) +14.276s. Fastest lap: McGreevy 1m 10.679s (92.905mph).

Supertwin Race 1 1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 9m 51.491s; 2 A Spence (Aprilia) +20.863s; 3 D Crean (Aprilia) +21.086s; 4 R Waddell (Kawasaki) +43.090s. Fastest lap: McGreevy 1m 12.8111s (90.184mph).

Supertwin Race 2 1 K McGreevy (Kawasaki) 8m 33.788s; 2 A Spence (Aprilia) +10.891s; 3 D Crean (Aprilia) +11.769s; 4 R Waddell (Kawasaki) +40.40s. Fastest lap: McGreevy 1m 12.327s (90.788mph).