Jay Donnelly can be the best striker in the League, claims Warren Feeney after perfect start as Glentoran boss

Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1

Warren Feeney is backing the man who gave him a dream start to his reign as Glentoran manager to go on and be the best striker in the Irish League.

Jay Donnelly was the match-winning hero for the travelling east Belfast fans – many of who had already left Mournview Park having given up hope of seeing a goal – when he popped up with the 99th minute winner that broke Glenavon’s hearts.

Referee Andrew Davey added an extra seven minutes at the end of the regulation 90 minutes, play continued beyond that after Glenavon pair Danny Wallace and Andy Mooney received treatment in their own six yard box and, seconds after the action resumed, Shay McCartan smashed the ball low across the face of goal that Donnelly diverted over the line from a couple of yards out.

It was tough on a determined and resolute Glenavon team, who themselves were a threat in the added time, but a sign of the mentality that Feeney is endeavouring to instil in his squad.

“Jay Donnelly, for me, was before the best striker in this League. I think he can get there again,” said Feeney.

“Lee Bonis scored 15 goals last season and people were talking £300,000 and he got into the Northern Ireland squad.

“People say to me Jay Donnelly had a bad season on 18 goals. I tell you what, I would take 18 goals for a striker every year.

“He’s a great kid, he needs an arm around him, he’s really honest and I was really pleased he got the winner – and what a time to score it.

“People said that Glenavon were the bogey team last season, but I said that we are a new animal, we’ve got to change the mentality – I am big on it – of this football club.

“The demands here are massive and it showed. We kept going and going. People think that football is 90 minutes – it’s not, it’s 90-plus

“That’s a Glentoran team that never gave up.”

A frenetic start to the game saw Rory Brown make a superb save to deny Mourneview Park old boy Rhys Marshall when he beat the offside trap.

The Glenavon goalkeeper also had to race out of his box to clear a couple of times in opening 10 minutes – possibly a sign of uncertainty at the back – before Niall McGinn’s shot was cleared off the line after Daire O’Connor’s cross from the right.

After that, Glentoran’s performance – both individually and collectively - were like an average fireworks display. They started well, fizzled out very quickly and only produced a couple of sparks before then leaving everyone with a finale to remember with that late, late goal.

The Glens’ lack of end product to dominating possession almost cost them when Jack Malone forced Aaron McCarey to reach high to stop his stunning 30-yard free kick hitting the top corner of the net with Glenavon’s best chance of the game nine minutes into the second half.

Then, just when it looked like Feeney’s half-time change – bringing on striker Junior for midfielder Cammy Palmer – was about to pay off handsomely, the English-born frontman sent his shot against the post with only Brown to beat.

“I thought we needed to do something. This is Glentoran Football Club and, no disrespect to any teams in this League, but we have got to try to take the game to teams and I changed it to see what way we could hurt them a bit more,” said Feeney of that change.

“It’s great when it works. When it doesn’t, you’re in for criticism.”

Glenavon assistant manager Paul McAreavey felt there were questions to be asked on the back of conceding the last-gasp winner – both from his own players and the referee.

“I’m just gutted for us all because we definitely deserved something out of the game, of that there is no doubt,” said McAreavey.

“You can always go back and blame people, but I think the scenario before the goal with the lads clashing actually hindered us because we were all over the shop, they were pressing, the referee gives the ball because it went out to them.

“We have to look at it again because we think that (referee Davey) kept bringing our player too far back and then he threw it quickly and Shay McCartan was able to get momentum down the side to get the ball in.

“We will look at that, but I think it has gone fortunately for Glentoran.”

GLENAVON: Brown 7, Snoddy 7, Ward 8, Wallace 7, Quinn 7 (Rogers 69 6), Baird 7, Malone 7 (Henderson 69 6), Mulvenna 8, Teggart 6 (Mooney 79 6), Predergast 6 (Doran 82 6), Campbell 6.

Unused subs: Kerr, Garrett, Nesbitt.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, Marshall 6 (McClean 30 6), McCullough 7, Wilson 6, Singleton 6, Sule 6, Palmer 7 (Junior 46 6), Burns 6 (Kelly 90 6), O’Connor 6 (McCartan 77 6), J Donnelly 7, McGinn 6 (Walsh 77 6).

Unused subs: Webber, Jenkins.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor) 6