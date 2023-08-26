Jay Donnelly can become the best striker in the League, claims Glentoran boss Warren Feeney

Glentoran boss Warren Feeney believes Jay Donnelly can become the best striker in the League.

The 28-year-old bagged his second goal of the season with practically the last kick in Friday night’s Sports Direct Premiership win over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Although former Derry City front man Junior shot Feeney’s team into an early lead, they had to wait until the 94th minute before gift wrapping the three points.

But it was another night of misery for the Sky Blues, who slumped to their fifth successive defeat under new boss Jim Ervin.

To make matters worse, they had to play the final 18 minutes with only 10 men after midfielder Sean Graham was dismissed after picking up his second yellow card.

Feeney, who moved into the Glentoran hotseat replacing Rodney McAree over the summer, reckons Donnelly has all the attributes become one of the club’s greats.

“Jay is a quality striker,” he gushed. “If we can get him firing, he’ll be the best striker in the League, you can see the quality he has.

“He missed a few chances earlier on, opportunities you expect him to put away, but he works his socks off for the team. I was pleased he got his goal in the end – he showed great character and that’s the sign of a good striker.

“It was probably a messy one (his goal) in the end, a good two touch finish, it rolled up his leg, hit his knee and went in. Seriously, whenever I was managing across town (at Linfield), he was phenomenal, he used to torture us.

“Everyone said he had a bad season last year, but he hit 17 or 18 goals. You get me a striker to score 18 goals in a season, I'll take him all day long.

“He does get frustrated with himself, but I’ve been trying to change that. He could have a big season for us, there is no question about that.

“I was also pleased for Junior. He’s been eager to get into the side and I told him to get out there and get a goal, just to stick his two fingers up at me. He didn’t let me down.”

Feeney reckons there is much more to come from his team.

He went on: “I still feel we are finding our rhythm, it’s still early days. Overall, I thought we were dominant; on another night we could have had more goals. It was a good, professional job.

“We scored two goals, but the clean sheet was the big one for me.”

United boss Jim Ervin believes his team was being punished for every mistake.

“We switched off for the first goal, it was sloppy,” he said. “We had three chances to clear the ball but we couldn’t manage it. I thought we had a case for a free kick because Mikey Place got a kick in the head.

“For me, I thought Niall (McGinn) was offside. But Jay puts the ball in the net with his hand, which was very disappointing. Things like that go against you when you are looking for your first points of the season.

“There are certain things killing us at the moment. We are picking up too many bookings, two led to a red card for Sean. It’s something we need to look at, we need to be held accountable, although I do feel the players’ frustrations.

“When things go against you, it’s difficult to hold those frustrations in. I understand officials are clamping down, but perhaps we need to be advised how much it’s going to be clamped down.

“The bottom line is we’ve played five of the top six teams and we haven’t been embarrassed by any of them, so we must take the positives.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill 7, Nelson 7, Whiteside 7, Graham 6, Waide 6, McCullough 6, McGuigan 5 (Tennant 77), Taylor 6, Murray 5 (Rocks 46), McMurray 5 (Gibson 77), Place 6.

Unused subs: Johnston, Crawford, McMullan.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 7, Kane 6 (Russell 46), McCullough 7, McCartan 8 (McGinn 88), Donnelly 6, O’Connor 7, Singleton 7, Sule 6, Palmer 6 (Kelly 80), McClean 7, Junior 7.

Unused subs: Webber, Boyd, Wightman, Walsh.

Referee: Shane Andrews 6

Man of the match: Shay McCartan