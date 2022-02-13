Jay Donnelly could be set for Northern Ireland call-up as manager Ian Baraclough ‘weighing up’ chances of Glentoran striker

Ian Baraclough has revealed that if Glentoran’s Jay Donnelly continues to shine in the Irish League, he will consider selecting him for the Northern Ireland squad even though the international manager admits the striker “divides opinion”.

Donnelly (26) has been in excellent form this season, scoring 23 goals and leading Glentoran’s title charge, and while he wasn’t on target in Friday night’s crucial 1-0 victory at home to Linfield, he was instrumental in Conor McMenamin’s decisive second-half winner that sent the Oval outfit three points ahead of the champions in the title race.

In his reign as boss, Baraclough has already looked to the Irish League, calling up Shayne Lavery last season when he was at Linfield prior to a transfer to English Championship side Blackpool. Now, Donnelly is being monitored.

“Everyone is in the equation and that’s what I have to look at. Jay Donnelly scores goals with his left foot and his right foot. He’s not the biggest but he scores goals with his head as well. He is scoring goals in first-team football and it’s the hardest thing in the world sticking the ball in the back of the net. I have to weigh up can anyone from the Irish League transfer that to the international stage,” said Baraclough.

“You are talking about an individual who I know obviously divides opinion but if he is having a good season and I feel it’s right, I have no problems in calling people up. That’s where we stand. I’m judging people on how I see their footballing ability and can they go and equate that to the international scene.”

Baraclough stressed in relation to all players, he looks at “bringing in the right personalities” and does his homework in assessing a footballer’s character.

Given Donnelly’s past, how Northern Ireland supporters would react to him receiving an international call is open to debate but there will be those in the Irish FA who would fear a backlash.

In November 2018, Donnelly, who was playing for Cliftonville at the time, admitted the charge of distributing an indecent image of a child and in January 2019 was sentenced to four months in jail, which was later reduced to three months.

He was prosecuted after taking a photograph of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sex in 2016.

The photograph was sent to a friend and a WhatsApp group that included Cliftonville players. It was then leaked and appeared on social media.

In April 2019, Cliftonville sacked Donnelly and, in the same month, the Irish FA announced that the player had been charged with bringing the game into disrepute and was suspended from playing football until September 1, 2019.

When Glentoran signed the player in September 2020, they defended their decision with manager Mick McDermott saying Donnelly deserved an opportunity to rebuild his life and career while the forward was quoted on the club website expressing “complete remorse and regret” for his actions.

Women’s group The Belfast Feminist Network said they were “appalled and disappointed” by Glentoran’s decision.

After Donnelly signed for the club, some Glens fans said they would not return to The Oval but to the vast majority, he is now viewed as a hero due to his goalscoring exploits.

Asked if a player’s past comes into his thoughts when selecting someone for his squad, Baraclough said: “I think you do have to read the room but everyone makes mistakes and at some stage you have to move on from that and if someone is a reformed character or if they show enough compassion and say, ‘Yes, I was wrong in the past but this is where I am now’ then why not give someone the benefit of the doubt on that? I’ve always been that way.

“We can make mistakes and none of us are above that.”

Last month, Northern Ireland striker Dion Charles, who was given his international debut by Baraclough, apologised for historical social media posts containing “discriminatory and deeply offensive words”.

Bolton, who had just signed Charles, said in a statement that they did not “condone any forms of discrimination,” calling the content “unacceptable”.

Since then, Baraclough has watched Charles play and score for his new club.

Asked about historical social media posts, the Northern Ireland boss said: “They are all in control of their own destiny when it comes to social media and phones. They can’t say it wasn’t me, it was a PR company that I use. It doesn’t matter. Whatever is going out on your phone, you should be culpable for that. There’s no excuse for that.

“When you start looking at historical tweets, I saw what Dion said that he was young and foolish to put something like that out. Whatever you put out on your phone and put out on social media, you have to expect it can come back at any time whether it is 30 years on.”

Quizzed on whether he gives guidance on the matter to his players, Baraclough stated: “Always, especially the younger ones and those coming into the squad as well. There’s a lot of people out there that want to trip you up. Players get guided about the pitfalls.”