Jay Donnelly hitting form at crucial time in Glentoran's Euro bid: Rodney McAree

Glentoran 5 Portadown 1

Portadown boss Niall Currie was disappointed by the nature of his side's reverse away to Glentoran — © INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Jay Donnelly with the match ball after his hat-trick against Portadown — © Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Danny Purkis jumps for joy after scoring his second and Glentoran's fourth in their home victory over Portadown — © Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Striker Jay Donnelly completes his hat-trick for Glentoran in their handsome success over Portadown — © Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

The east Belfast side ruthlessly dismantled 10-man Portadown – they had Paul McElroy dismissed in the second-half – at The BetMcLean Oval with Donnelly the tormentor-in-chief.

Danny Purkis also got in on the scoring stakes as McAree’s boys moved into fourth-place in the Danske Bank Premiership table, although they still trail leaders Larne by a whopping nine points.

“Automatic European qualification is our aim – it must be for a club like Glentoran,” claimed McAree. “We are now coming into a run of matches where you must take maximum points – the first one is Friday night at Larne.

“We’ll challenge ourselves in every game to see where it takes us – we want to finish as high up the table as we possibly can, with Europe our priority.”

McAree doffed his cap in the direction of three-goal Donnelly.

He went on: “Jay is coming good at the right time. His quality and his ability have never been in question. As a striker, you need that little bit of fortune in front of goal. I thought he took his three goals brilliantly.

“It’s brilliant to see Jay find that bit of form and find the net. He also dovetailed superbly with Danny, who scored two as well – it’s great to see your strikers getting on the scoresheet.”

Donnelly began his demolition on 18 minutes, heading in a Niall McGinn corner-kick – his 14th goal of the season. He struck again just before the half-hour, finishing off a slick Terry Devlin pass.

It was over as a contest when Purkis punished a poor header by Paddy McNally just before the break. Luke Wilson did pull one back, bulleting in a Mark Russell corner, but within seconds Purkis drilled low into the bottom corner at the other end.

McElroy was then given his marching orders by referee Keith Kennedy following an off-the-ball incident with Devlin before Donnelly piled on the agony with his third goal, heading in at the back post from a peach of a cross by Purkis.

Portadown manager Niall Currie accused his boys of kamikaze defending.

“You just need to look at the goals we conceded, they were a calamity, it was kamikaze stuff. You can’t win football matches conceding goals like that, teams don’t need to work hard to score.

“The third goal was probably the worst of the lot. It was embarrassing, to be honest.

“We got ourselves back into it at 3-1, but we then shot ourselves in the foot. I think we had a few sheep instead of lions out there.

“We got four decent performances, but we carried six players, and you can’t afford to do that against any team. We had an off-day in critical areas.

“There is a way to lose a football match, but we went down without any sort of fight which disappointed me.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey 7, Kane 7, McCullough 7, Burns 7, McCartan 6, Marshall 6 (Wightman, 66 mins 6), J Donnelly 8 (Junior, 72 mins 6), Singleton 6 (Murphy, 60 mins 6), Devlin 7, Purkis 7 (Plum, 72 mins 6), McGinn 6 (R Donnelly, 66 mins 6).

Unused subs: Webber, McMenamin.

PORTADOWN: Mastny 6, Wilson 6 (Walker, 68 mins 6), Russell 5, McKeown 5, Chapman 5, McNally 5, Archer 6, Teggart 5 (O’Sullivan, 56 mins 6), McCawl 5, Friel 5 (Almanzar, 68 mins 6), McElroy 5.

Unused subs: Barr, Upton, Stedman, Igiehon.

Referee: Keith Kennedy 6