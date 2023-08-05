Jay Donnelly leaves it late at Glenavon to give Warren Feeney perfect start as Glentoran boss

Glenavon 0 Glentoran 1

Jay Donnelly’s goal nine minutes into injury time gave Warren Feeney victory in his first game as Glentoran manager.

The striker’s outstretched leg diverted Shea McCartan’s low cross into the net to win the game after almost 100 minutes of frustration for the Glens, who started well but couldn’t find a goal to match their domination of possession.

Half-time substitute Junior, introduced to add an extra attacking threat, did hit the post when put through one-on-one with Rory Brown midway through the second half.

That was after Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey had to reach high to stop a stunning 30-yard free kick from Jack Malone hitting the top corner of the net with Glenavon’s best chance of the game.