Jenna completes a full set for the Bowman family by following her sisters Lisa and Kyla in playing netball for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games

The Bowman sisters at the European Open Netball Championship in 2015 with their mum Janette and Lisa’s sons Harry and Charlie

Northern Ireland were heavily beaten 79-20 by world champions New Zealand in their first fixture of Birmingham 2022 but it was still a memorable night for Jenna Bowman.

The Magherafelt woman made it a fantastic family hat-trick by following her older sisters Lisa and Kyla in playing up front for Northern Ireland at a Commonwealth Games.

Eldest sibling Lisa shot the girls in green to a comprehensive 58-36 victory over Wales in the seventh place play-off at Glasgow 2014, netting 46 of her 53 shots.

At Gold Coast 2018, Lisa was joined in the Warriors squad by goal attack Kyla and the duo were paired together in the shooting circle on the opening night against hosts Australia.

The 28-year-old Jenna fulfilled a long-held ambition by emulating her sisters when introduced at the start of the second quarter against the mighty Silver Ferns on Friday night.

“It’s crazy to think that the three of us have been chosen to represent our country at a Commonwealth Games. It’s a huge honour and our parents are super-proud,” she says.

“We were all over in Glasgow supporting Lisa eight years ago and then with Gold Coast there was the novelty of watching them on the telly when I was in Wales at university.

“Although I was out of the picture at that time, seeing your sisters on the big stage – and Kyla previously played in the 2011 World Cup – does make you want to taste that too.”

All three Bowmans had actually togged out together in green in a 2015 tournament at Antrim featuring South Africa and Trinidad&Tobago as well as England, Scotland and Wales.

“That was special, playing international netball with my sisters, and them being there made me more comfortable being in that environment for the first time as a fairly young player.”

With all three siblings being shooters, the youngest’s height had to be deployed at the other end of the court for their club Larkfield, where the Bowmans have enjoyed great success.

“Lisa and Kyla were in the national squad, so it was right that they should shoot together for club, but I actually enjoyed playing goalkeeper and it gave me some useful insights.”

Larkfield’s Lisburn base is a long way from Magherafelt, but Bowman describes the club as being like a ‘second family’ and says she couldn’t imagine playing with anyone else.

Legendary NI Warriors skipper Caroline O’Hanlon has been Larkfield club captain throughout Jenna Bowman’s career and having her in Birmingham offers reassurance.

“Caroline is an absolute superstar and it was great watching her winning another SuperLeague title recently with Manchester Thunder, really shining at that elite level.

“She’s so supportive, experienced and knowledgeable and, as well as our on-court connection from club in terms of her feeds into the circle, Caroline will keep me relaxed.

“Coming here, she told me the Commonwealths would be a real roller-coaster of emotion but the best roller-coaster you’ll ever step on. Nobody knows better than her what it’s like.”

“And of course Lisa and Kyla are pillars to lean upon, always available to chat if I need them, and, as a goal shooter herself, Lisa can help with any technical advice for my position.”

Northern Ireland play their second group game today (12noon) against Malawi, whose prolific lead shooter Joyce Mvula has played with O’Hanlon for Thunder this past five years.

After near misses against the Queens in the last two major tournaments, the Warriors will need to improve on the shooting percentages from Friday if they are to cause an upset.

Elaine Rice’s team tackle Commonwealth champions and hosts England tomorrow (6pm) before facing Uganda and Trinidad&Tobago on Wednesday and Thursday (each 2pm).

England got their gold medal defence underway with a 74-22 victory over the Caribbean country on Friday followed by beating Malawi on a 66-41 scoreline yesterday.