Jim Ervin can’t keep smile off his face after clinching first win as Ballymena United boss at Carrick Rangers

Carrick Rangers 0 Ballymena United 1

Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin just couldn’t wipe the smile of his face after his team’s first win of the season at the Loughshore Leisure Arena.

It may have taken six games, but the Sky Blues at last have points on the board.

Isaac Westendorf, on loan from Larne, opened his goal account from the penalty spot to help relieve some of the tension that has hovered over the boys from the Braid since the departure of manager David Jeffrey over the summer.

Incredibly, it was United’s first win away from home in 2023. In fact, it was November 26, 2022 when they last enjoyed a happy away day.

Perhaps it wasn’t pretty at times, but Ervin just couldn’t harness his emotions on the final blast of referee Raymond Crangle’s whistle – hailing the performance of match-winner Westendorf.

“Isaac was a threat and provided us with something different up front,” beamed Ervin. “I thought in the first 25 minutes, (Carrick) looked frightened of him.

“I actually said to (Westendorf) at half-time I wanted more. He tired in the second half... he ran out of steam at the end. We couldn’t get him off because we had used our three batches of substitutions.

“You get caught up in the game and sometimes you don’t realise how many you’ve made. Isaac worked tirelessly and he ran himself into the ground. I was pleased for him in terms of the goal. It wasn’t his greatest penalty kick, but they all count.”

Ervin believes it’s now onwards and upwards for his team,

“This result will give the boys a massive lift,” he purred. “We were disappointed with previous results, but performances haven’t been all that bad, except for the (Shield) result in midweek (against Knockbreda).

“You can get stuck in a rut and losing becomes a habit. It’s now my job to have the boys ready for another difficult game against Loughgall next week. Every game in this League is crucial.

“It’s still early days, but we’ve got that monkey off our back now.”

Westendorf struck on 26 minutes after the former Newcastle United man was hauled down inches inside the box by the outstretched boot of Albert Watson, but Rangers goalkeeper Ross Glendinning will be kicking himself for letting the striker’s spot kick squirm under his diving body and into the net.

United really should have been two up at the interval. The hard-working Fraser Taylor roared into the box and, after tricking his way past Reece Glendinning, he looked a certain scorer, only for Ross Glendinning to produce a magical save.

The home team attempted to come off the ropes and it took a quick-fire double save from Sean O’Neill to repel close range shots from Kyle Cherry and Danny Purkis.

Carrick chief Stuart King was honest in his assessment.

“We were not on it, especially in the first 30 minutes or so,” he said. “We can be really good or we can be really bang average – and that’s what we were against Ballymena.

“There were a few big moments, I thought we were denied a stonewall penalty when Danny (Purkis) was brought down.

“But we huffed and puffed. Our levels were nowhere near were they needed to be.

“I think it’s a mental thing at this club, which I need to sort out. Every time we get ourselves into a good position, where we can take the club forward, we do not hit the levels required. It happened too many times last year as well.

“At the end of the day, I expect better from my boys.”

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning 6, Forsythe 6, Watson 6, Cushley 6, Allen 6, Maciulaitis 6, Andrews 6 (Surgenor 46), Cherry 6, Reece Glendinning 6 (McGuckin 63), Purkis 6, Tilney 6.

Unused subs: McCauley, Mitchell, Buchanan-Rolleston, Withers, O’Prey.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill 6, Nelson 6 (Tennant 57), Burns 6, Rocks 8, Whiteside 7, Coates 7, Gawne 5 (O’Boyle 68), Waide 6 (Friel 72), McCullough 7, Taylor 7, Westendorf 6.

Unused subs: Johnston, McGrory, Murray, McMurray.

Referee: Raymond Crangle 6