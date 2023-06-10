Jim Magilton: Gerard Lyttle and Marc Smyth will be key to Cliftonville’s success

Jim Magilton insists Gerard Lyttle and Marc Smyth are vital to the future success of Cliftonville.

Lyttle was a player, coach and manager at Solitude previously, while Smyth won two titles playing under Lyttle, Tommy Breslin and Peter Murray.

The former centre-half now runs the Cliftonville Academy and Magilton says he will take a holistic approach to his new job.

“There will be a joined-up process involving myself, Gerard and Marc, all working to bring success to the club,” he explains.

“Gerard and I have a great relationship, we trust each other and have the same philosophies about the game.

“We both like to play attacking football, but we both know that a winning team is built upon a strong defence.

“He knows the club inside out, he wants to work and he has great enthusiasm and ideas.

“Marc also knows the club inside out and he is integral to the success of the club.

“We will all be working together so that there is a pathway for the young talent Marc is developing at the club into the first team in a few years.”