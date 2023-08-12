Jim Magilton starts life at Cliftonville with a win over Glenavon

Cliftonville 3 Glenavon 0

The Jim Magilton era started in style as Cliftonville blew Glenavon away with a whirlwind first-half performance at Solitude.

All three of the Reds’ goals came in the opening 45 minutes, with marksman supreme Joe Gormley netting either side of a debut strike from Sean Stewart.

The breakthrough came after just five minutes when Gormley seized on a Ronan Doherty ball over the top to coolly lob goalkeeper Rory Brown.

The Glenavon stopper could count himself unfortunate not to keep out the hosts’ second when his point-blank save from Ben Wilson fell favourably for Stewart and the Norwich City loanee made no mistake from less than a yard out.

Though a formation change brought about a brighter spell for Glenavon, it was game, set and match soon later when Doherty’s quickly taken free-kick set Gormley away and he made no mistake with another cool finish.