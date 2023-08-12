Jim Magilton starts life at Cliftonville with a win over Glenavon

Cliftonville 3 Glenavon 0

Joe Gormley of Cliftonville celebrates his second goal

Sean Stewart of Cliftonville scores the second

Chris Gallagher of Cliftonville questions referee Lee Tavinder

Glenavon's Sean Ward on the ball

Glenavon's Gary Hamilton

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton

Conor McLaughlin

The Jim Magilton era started in style as Cliftonville blew Glenavon away with a whirlwind first-half performance at Solitude.

All three of the Reds’ goals came in the opening 45 minutes, with marksman supreme Joe Gormley netting either side of a debut strike from Sean Stewart.

The breakthrough came after just five minutes when Gormley seized on a Ronan Doherty ball over the top to coolly lob goalkeeper Rory Brown.

The Glenavon stopper could count himself unfortunate not to keep out the hosts’ second when his point-blank save from Ben Wilson fell favourably for Stewart and the Norwich City loanee made no mistake from less than a yard out.

Though a formation change brought about a brighter spell for Glenavon, it was game, set and match soon later when Doherty’s quickly taken free-kick set Gormley away and he made no mistake with another cool finish.