Jimmy Callacher chased by three Belfast clubs as decision day looms

Decision time looms for Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher as he considers offers from the Blues, Glentoran and Crusaders.

The 29-year-old is celebrating a League and Cup double with Linfield but is out of contract tomorrow and has yet to tell the Blues of his decision on their offer of a contract extension.

The problem at Windsor is the plan to move to a full-time model next season, which Callacher – who owns his own business – cannot commit to.

Glentoran and Crusaders have told Callacher they are willing to work with him, while the Blues have also tried to offer the imposing centre-half latitude in terms of his business.

Read more David Healy wants to quit Linfield on a high – but no time soon as boss speaks out on future

All three have made lucrative offers to Callacher with the clubs expecting some sort of movement this week.

Meanwhile, Glentoran sources say Linfield would have to DOUBLE their cash offer for Robbie McDaid or come up with a cash plus players deal to land the 24-year-old striker.

Jordan Stewart has been ruled out of the equation but the Glens would be open to the inclusion of another player or players as part of a deal.

The Blues and the Glens are still vying for Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields and the possibility of McDaid being part of a potential deal at The Oval has been mooted.

Linfield striker Shayne Lavery should sort out where he will be playing his football across the water in the coming weeks. The 22-year-old has remained in Northern Ireland rather than going on international duty. Blackpool, who are in the League One Play-Offs today, remain the favourites to land Lavery, who on Friday was named Football Writers’ Player and Young Player of the Year.

In north Belfast, Crusaders have lodged an appeal against the IFA decision to reject the club’s protest about the officiating at their Irish Cup Semi-Final defeat to Larne at Mourneview Park.

The appeal is based on the original protest, on the grounds that the Seaview club did not get ‘a fair hearing or fair notice of the protest hearing’.

The Crues feel the protest hearing did not consider five of the six grievances put forward by the north Belfast club.