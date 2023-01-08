Jimmy Callacher injury a major blow for Linfield as he is out for the ‘foreseeable future’, admits boss David Healy

David Healy has admitted that his team’s hopes of lifting the Danske Bank Premiership title for the fifth successive year received a blow with the news that defender Jimmy Callacher is out for the “foreseeable future”.

The reliable 31-year-old limped out of the Boxing Day win over cross-town rivals Glentoran at The Oval and may not be available for the remainder of the campaign.

It’s a double whammy for Healy because influential midfielder Stephen Fallon will also not feature again this season.

“Jimmy’s going to be out for the foreseeable future,” stressed Healy, today named the Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Month for December — the Blues were unbeaten over that period and conceded merely two goals.

“That’s disappointing, when you have a player of Jimmy’s calibre where it’s not only what he gives you on the playing side, but the experience of being in and around the dressing room also.

“He’s still in and around the dressing room at the minute, he’s not going to contribute on the pitch for the foreseeable future but we hope that Michael Newberry (Callacher’s replacement) continues to play well. Stevie Fallon, of course, is also out long-term.

“On the plus side, Ben Hall is going to be back soon and if Jimmy does get fit and healthy we’ll see how many games he gets before the end of the season.

“It will be a crucial month for the football club — eight games over the four-week period.

“There are six teams probably in the title race now but come the end of the month or middle of February there may be three or four teams pushing and when you get to the end of February it may be down to two. You never know.

“But it’s a pivotal month for everyone. Whoever comes out of January in a strong position will fancy their chances.”

Healy admitted he’ll be open for business in the transfer window.

“Yes, of course,” he added after picking up his 15th monthly manager award. “It helped us last year, so more often than not when a player comes in and hits the ground running, others do the same.”

However, Healy stressed that no one will be leaving Windsor.

“Absolutely not,” he went on. “Josh Archer will continue to do what he’s doing at Portadown, and we have two young kids at Knockbreda who are getting game time. So nobody will be leaving. I say that, but a month is a long time.”