John Herron back in Scotland and weighing up Irish League future after being hit with 10-game ban

Suspended Larne midfielder John Herron is considering his future in the game after the Irish FA slapped a 10-match ban on the 28-year-old.

The former Celtic player caused a furore when a photograph of him wearing a T-shirt appearing to support the IRA was posted on social media last weekend. Herron was pictured with former Larne team-mate Ronan Hale at the West Belfast Feile sporting the T-shirt, attracting fierce criticism.

Much of the anger came from the Inver Park support and Larne moved quickly to suspend their player on Monday. On Friday, the Irish FA published a Notice of Complaint on its website that means Herron can accept a proposed 10-match ban or choose to appeal it.

Sunday Life Sport understands Herron has returned to his native Scotland to consider his position.

Larne have also been fined £500 under Article 17 and all indications are that Herron will not play for the east Antrim club again.

The former Glentoran midfielder must consider his next step, whether to challenge the IFA sanction and if he can remain in the local game.

Sunday Life Sport understands a couple of Danske Bank Premiership clubs are monitoring the situation but it remains to be seen if Herron will play again in the Irish League.