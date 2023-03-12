Johnny McGarvey keen to see Derry return from Down with key victory

Down and Derry have found the going tough in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League so when they clash at Ballycran today (1pm) a battle royale is in the pipeline as each side is in desperate quest of a win.

New Derry manager Johnny McGarvey has watched his side put in a huge effort without having anything to show for it but he is hopeful that they can lift their game against a Down side that is still attempting to turn the corner.

Derry will look to Cormac O’Doherty, Meehaul McGrath, Mark Craig, Paul Cleary and Richie Mullan to get them over the line today while much will depend on how the team’s defence deals with the Down front line.

The home side, meanwhile, will look to Paul Sheehan, Jordan Doran, Mark Fisher and Pearse Og McCrickard to display their scoring skills as they strive to make the most of their home advantage.

In Division 2B, meanwhile, Donegal face a tricky assignment against Wicklow and in Division 3A Armagh will travel to Roscommon, Fermanagh will make the trip to Louth and Mayo will host Monaghan.

Donegal have looked impressive to date with Armagh native Declan Coulter proving a rich source of scores for them, while the Orchard County have been leaning rather heavily on Fionntain Donnelly to bolster their League challenge.

Fermanagh, meanwhile, are on something of a high at this moment in time with manager Joe Baldwin having unearthed a few fresh nuggets of talent.

Monaghan face stiff opposition in Mayo but the Oriel County can still look to the accurate Fergal Rafter to put points on the board for them in what could well prove to be a close encounter given that Mayo have not been firing on all cylinders lately.