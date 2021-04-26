Johnny McMurray: Big Two battle erupts over Larne striker as Linfield and Glentoran join five-club fight

Linfield and Glentoran are in a battle to sign Larne striker Johnny McMurray as a host of clubs vie for the 26-year-old hitman.

McMurray's current deal at Inver Park ends in the summer and with the goal-getter falling out of favour with manager Tiernan Lynch, a summer exit is on the cards.

Linfield are bracing themselves for a cross-water bid for Shayne Lavery and are on the lookout for four players in the market, including at least one striker.

Andy Waterworth will depart Windsor Park this summer as he is unable to go full-time, and David Healy sees McMurray as a potential replacement.

However, Glens chief Mick McDermott is also interested in the former Cliftonville man and is expected to enter the fray in the coming days and weeks.

Crusaders, Glenavon and Warrenpoint Town are also keen on McMurray, and it remains to be seen if his next move will be to a full-time or a part-time club.

Linfield's focus remains on clinching the title but Healy has a big recruitment job ahead of him when the season ends.

Defenders Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford will be joining Waterworth through the exit door for the same reasons, while Jimmy Callacher is understood to be weighing up his options.

The Blues remain tight-lipped on the subject but have a board meeting this week when summer recruitment will be discussed.

Lavery has been linked with a move to Scotland, with both Kilmarnock and Motherewell understood to be interested.

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty, a revelation for Killie since signing in January, has been waxing lyrical about Lavery to manager Tommy Wright.

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Wright, who previously managed Lisburn Distillery, Limavady United and Ballymena United, has given Kilmarnock a great chance of avoiding relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Killie sit two points clear of Ross County and five points clear of basement club Hamilton Academicals with three games to go.

Lafferty has scored 10 goals in his last six games with the Rugby Park club, who take on St Mirren in the Quarter-Finals of the Scottish Cup tomorrow night.