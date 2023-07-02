Jon Armstrong: Big display can open doors in European Rally Championship

Kesh’s Jon Armstrong believes delivering a solid result on next week’s BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia could pave the way for further appearances in the European Rally Championship’s top division.

Armstrong has been drafted into the MRF Tyres Dealer Team for the fifth round of the series and will make his debut with the squad at the controls of a GN Motorsport-run Ford Fiesta Rally2.

In another change, Armstrong is joining forces with Julia Thulin — his third different co-driver in the space of five appearances. However, being a native of the country in which the Karlstad-based event is taking place, Thulin’s familiarity of the terrain could well prove advantageous.

The 28-year-old has already shown what he is capable of on the opening four events of the season, scoring class wins in a Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo in Portugal, Spain, Poland and more recently Latvia.

Despite having not competed against the clock in a four-wheel-drive car since the 2019 Galway International Rally, Armstrong says he will want for nothing when he goes wheel-to-wheel with home hero Oliver Solberg (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5), European Rally points leader Hayden Paddon (Hyundai i20 Rally2) and Citroen’s Mads Ostberg.

“MRF Tyres has been a great team for the European Rally Championship and its most promising drivers in recent years,” said Armstrong. “This is a great opportunity for me to work with them and with Julia joining me for the event, I will be focused on doing the best job that I possibly can.

“This is a test in the water to see how I do in a Rally2 car but I’d like to think there may be an opportunity to build on this. It’s this one event but we will see what we can put together in future.

“I’ve enjoyed proving the pace of M-Sport Poland’s Rally3 Fiesta in the competition this year and this is a great chance to show what I can do in M-Sport’s Ford Fiesta Rally2. The European Rally Championship has been full of big names so I know it is going to be a big challenge, especially on these fast roads, but I cannot wait.”

By vacating his seat in the Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo, M-Sport Poland have turned to Moira’s William Creighton to represent them at Rally of Scandinavia.

The extra seat time on gravel in a four-wheel-drive car should certainly help Creighton who, along with Kilrea’s Josh McErlean, will line up for Rally Estonia later this month (July 20-23).