Jon Armstrong in line for role with Team MRF Tyres after impressive showing in European Rally Championship

Team MRF Tyres have indicated they would be open to working with Kesh’s Jon Armstrong in the near future following his recent performance for them in the European Rally Championship’s top tier.

Armstrong was called up to the squad for the recent Royal Rally of Scandinavia and on his Rally2 debut he finished the Swedish round of the series 11th with one-time co-driver, Julia Thulin.

Despite not being on the pace of the top seeds, it was still a strong effort by the 28-year-old who had limited time to both test the Ford Fiesta and get to know his team-mate for the gravel event.

Put in context, Armstrong reckons he has done enough to be considered for a full programme with the Indian tyre giant, who support Martin Sesks — currently second in the ERC standings — former World Rally Championship driver Mads Ostberg and Andrea Mabellini, who finished ninth last time.

What could also work in his favour is his current partnership with M-Sport Poland that sees him top the ERC3 table having triumphed on every round so far bar July’s Royal Rally of Scandinavia.

“I would have liked to have been a bit faster in Sweden but overall, it was a good event to show our potential. With more seat time we would have been much closer to the top times,” he said. “Overall, I think we can be happy and as our confidence grew so did our speed.

“The aim is to work towards a full European Rally Championship campaign for the 2024 season in a Rally2 car and if I can go and win the ERC3 title it would do my chances no harm.

“I don’t have a big Championship to my name and even though I haven’t had much competition in recent times, I’ve shown good speed in ERC3 and the title would be a nice feather in my cap.”

Armstrong is back in European Rally Championship action at Rally di Roma Capitale in a fortnight’s time and if he can return another maximum score, he will be crowned the 2023 ERC3 champion.

Away from the stages, he intends to keep the lines of communication open with Team MRF Tyres and they have told Sunday Life Sport they are prepared to discuss options.

“We have the formula to help up and coming drivers who have passion, love, commitment and conviction and it’s clear Jon’s one of those drivers,” said MRF Tyres’ Vivek Ponnusamy.

“We’ll see where it goes once Jon finishes his campaign in ERC3. He drove in difficult conditions to bring the car home in Sweden with so much enjoyment and that will help cement his position with the team.”