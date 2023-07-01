Jonathan Caldwell happy to back in contention on Challenge Tour after ‘dreadful’ run of form

Jonathan Caldwell is tied for the lead heading into the last round of the Le Vaudreuil Challenge

Jonathan Caldwell admits he has been “pretty dreadful” this season but his year could be about to change for the better at the Le Vaudreuil Challenge in France.

Coming into this week, the Clandeboye man had missed six consecutive cuts and hasn’t finished higher than 18th in any event since his breakthrough win at the Scandinavian Mixed on the DP World Tour two years ago.

However, heading into the final round at Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Caldwell is tied for the lead alongside South Africa’s Darren Fichardt and Wales’ Oliver Farr at 10-under-par.

A remarkable finish to his third round got him to that score, the 39-year-old carding an eagle at the 14th and back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18 to sign for a five-under 67 to tie the lead.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s been a while,” said Caldwell.

“I’ve been playing pretty dreadful all season but it looks like things are about to turn a corner. I’ve been working really hard. I’m looking forward to getting going tomorrow.”

On his round, the Clandeboye man added: “Delighted. It was challenging, to say the least, with the wind getting up and a little bit of rain early on. I controlled my ball nicely and kept it out of the long rough and saved par a few times when I needed to.”

Meanwhile, England’s Andy Sullivan, Oliver Wilson and James Morrison are part of a six-way tie heading into the final round of the Betfred British Masters.

The home trio were joined on seven-under-par by the Netherlands’ Joost Luiten, Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Denmark’s Niklas Nørgaard as a blustery wind wreaked havoc at The Belfry.

Sullivan admitted he was “absolutely buzzing” to be in contention for a fifth DP World Tour title in front of a partisan home crowd, birdies on the 17th and 18th completing a third-round 70 in style.

“I wanted to do something like that all day to try and get it going, fortunately it came on the last,” Sullivan said after holing from 40 feet on the last. “I was just grateful for it to hit the hole because it might actually have gone down the other ridge. I didn’t get anything going all day.”