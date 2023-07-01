Jonathan Rea achieves ‘cool’ World Superbike milestone after finishing on podium at Donington

Jonathan Rea celebrates with his trophy on the podium after finishing third in the opening World Superbike race at Donington Park

Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea achieved his target of finishing on the rostrum in the opening race at Donington Park on Saturday as he claimed a record 250th World Superbike podium.

The Kawasaki rider, who qualified on pole, repelled a late attack from Italian Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati) to hold onto third place.

Rea finished 6.1s down on Alvaro Bautista, who proved unstoppable once more as the Spaniard claimed his 15th win in 16 races this season on the Aruba.it Ducati – the first for the Italian manufacturer at Donington since Carlos Checa’s victory 12 years ago.

Runner-up Toprak Razgatlioglu, a treble winner at the British round in 2022, was 3.7s adrift of Bautista and is now 91 points behind the reigning champion going into today’s two races at round six.

Rea’s podium feat is the latest piece of history made by the most successful World Superbike rider ever, who claimed the title six years in a row from 2015 to 2020.

The 36-year-old also holds the record for the most race victories with 118 to his name, the last of which he achieved at the final round of last year’s championship at Phillip Island in Australia in November.

Winless so far in 2023, Rea – fourth in the standings and a huge 178 points behind reigning champion Bautista – may have his best chance of ending his win drought in Sunday’s shorter format Superpole race (11am).

“That’s cool, eh?” said Rea of his 250th podium.

“I keep the winning (trophies) but I’ve recycled quite a few second and third-place ones, giving them to little clubs and stuff.

“Trophies and records are great but the feeling on the bike today was okay. I thought in the beginning of the race when Toprak was there in front, I actually felt the rhythm was fine and I thought ‘I’m going to be good today’.

“But as soon as Alvaro came past – he came past with so much grip and acceleration in areas – I thought ‘there’s no chance!’

“I sort of left it a bit and thought I haven’t done a race distance on the tyre, and I don’t know what’s going to happen. Toprak made a gap and at the end I was under some pressure from Petrucci, and I was pushing.

“The lap time was okay and tomorrow I can afford to waste the tyre a bit more in the middle part of the race.”

It was Rea’s first podium since round four at Catalunya in Barcelona in May and the six-time Donington race winner hopes he can be even more competitive today.

“We need to improve the stopping, especially trail-braking on the front,” Rea said.

“But solid, podium, that’s what I wanted this weekend. We’ve started the weekend with a podium so hopefully tomorrow we can make another step to be more competitive, at least with Toprak.”

Behind the top four, Razgatlioglu’s team-mate Andrea Locatelli claimed fifth after passing Briton Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team) in the closing stages.

Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) was seventh while Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW) grabbed eighth from team-mate Tom Sykes at the Melbourne Loop on the last lap.

Series rookie Bradley Ray, the current British Superbike champion, crashed out on the opening lap at Redgate after contact with American Garrett Gerloff.

After the Superpole race on Sunday morning, the second 23-lap race is scheduled for 16:00 BST.

Meanwhile, top road racer Dean Harrison surpassed 100 wins at Scarborough on Saturday as he won the first Supersport race on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha at the Cock ’o the North meeting at Oliver’s Mount.

The Yorkshireman was 11 seconds clear of Ulster’s Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Yamaha), with Gary McCoy from Cookstown in third on his Madbros Racing Suzuki.

Harrison also won the first Classic Superbike race on a Ducati from Ron Hodson.

The event, taking place for the first time in six years, concludes on Sunday.