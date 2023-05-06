Jonathan Rea admits he had ‘nothing’ to combat Alvaro Bautista’s continued dominance

Jonathan Rea admitted he ‘had nothing’ for dominant World Superbike Championship leader Alvaro Bautista, who destroyed his rivals to win the first race of the weekend yesterday at Catalunya in Barcelona.

Northern Ireland rider Rea finished on the podium in third on his Kawasaki after Toprak Razgatlioglu snatched the runner-up spot at the beginning of the final lap on his Pata Yamaha, but Bautista was in a league of his own.

The 2022 champion, who sealed pole with the fastest ever World Superbike lap at the Spanish circuit, led from the off on the Aruba.it Ducati and won by almost nine seconds to claim his ninth victory from 10 races this season.

The 38-year-old now leads Razgatlioglu by 66 points ahead of today’s Superpole race (9:00 BST) and race two (13:00 BST), with six-time champion Rea, who moved up to fourth in the standings yesterday, trailing his Ducati rival by 110 points.

Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) received a long lap penalty for irresponsible riding after colliding with factory Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi as they disputed second place, with Rinaldi crashing out at Turn 3.

Bassani undertook the penalty on the sixth lap and dropped back to fifth, eventually crossing the line in seventh.

The incident promoted Rea to second place and he stayed there for most of the race, which was restarted over 17 laps after a red flag on lap four when Brazilian Eric Granado crashed his Honda.

However, Razgatlioglu bided his time and pounced on the brakes at the end of the long front straight to demote Rea to third as they began the final lap.

“It was very difficult once Bassani and Rinaldi left the front of the group, I had to gauge my pace myself and Toprak could just stay there and conserve a little bit,” Rea said.

“So I think at the end he plotted his perfect attack, so I had nothing for him at the end. I had a little bit more rear grip but the front was cooked.

“Thanks to my team because I surprised myself that we were able to be so competitive, but I had nothing for Alvaro – he’s been incredible here and we need to work a lot at Kawasaki to bridge that gap.

“For sure we need to improve the bike a lot but I think that’s the best package we have put together,” he added.

“I told my wife Tarsh that it’s going to be a 10-bike battle for the podium and you can be at the front of that or the end of that, but the race got strung out and I’m glad I used all my experience just to be there and conserve my tyre.”

Andrea Locatelli was five seconds further back in fourth on the second of the Pata Yamaha machines, with Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) – second fastest in qualifying – and Team HRC’s Iker Lecuona rounding out the top six.

British Superbike champion Bradley Ray, competing in his second World Superbike round after making his race debut at Assen, was 13th on the Motoxracing Yamaha, while fellow Briton Alex Lowes crashed out.

Kawasaki Racing Team rider Lowes also crashed during Superpole qualifying, causing a red flag.

After the conclusion of round four of the series today at Catalunya, Misano in Italy is next up from June 2-4 at the Marco Simoncelli circuit.