Jonathan Rea aiming higher after having to settle for fifth-place in Misano opener

Motorcycling

Jonathan Rea has his sights set on recording a spot on the podium as the action continues in Italy

Jonathan Rea finished outside the podium places in the opening World Superbike race of the weekend at Misano in Italy yesterday, admitting that “it’s not the battle you want to be in”.

The six-time champion had to settle for fifth-place after fending off Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha), with Rea crossing the line 18.6 secs behind race winner Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati).

Spaniard Bautista clinched his 12th victory of the season in 13 races as he continues to dominate this year’s Championship.

The reigning champion finished 5.221 secs ahead of his factory Ducati team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with Toprak Razgatlioglu rounding out the top three on his Pata Yamaha, 3.7 secs further adrift.

Rea was running in sixth for much of the race but gained a position when Danilo Petrucci crashed out, leaving him to battle with Aegerter.

“It was a great fight at the end, we swapped positions a few times at the end,” said Rea.

“Of course, it’s not the battle you want to be in during the last laps, but I put everything in to try to take the maximum points.

“My race from the beginning was quite strong and I felt I was there with Toprak and the private Ducatis. I was focusing on them, trying to be there, but they broke me, and I was on my own with Dominique all race,” he added.

“I just had to focus on myself and I started to nurse the bike in the areas I was struggling in. I tried to anticipate where he was going to pass as well because the gap was that small, I knew he was going to attack at some point.

“Luckily enough, I was able to be clean enough to make the cutbacks each time he came through.

“I knew if I could lead onto the middle straight from Turn 6 to 8, if I can brake on my limit and get the bike stopped… he came steaming past and I thought, ‘oh, good luck, if he could get that stopped, he deserves it’!

“It was the move that just made that last lap a bit more comfortable.”

Rea will be hoping to challenge for the podium places today at the Marco Simoncelli circuit, where the Superpole race is scheduled for 10am BST with Race Two at 1pm BST.

The 36-year-old is fourth in the standings, 150 points behind Bautista, and is without a victory this season.

His last win was achieved in the final round of last year’s Championship at Phillip Island in Australia in November, taking his career-record tally to 118.

Bautista is already well on target to retain the world crown on the all-conquering Ducati and leads Razgatlioglu – who will join the factory BMW Motorrad team in 2024 – by 78 points.

After today’s races, there is a four-week break until the sixth round of the series at Donington Park.

Meanwhile, Derek Sheils and Jason Lynn sealed a win apiece in the Superbike class at yesterday’s fourth round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Kirkistown in Co Down.

Sheils won the opener but slid off in Race Two, with Lynn getting the better of Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) by 0.8 secs. J McC Roofing Racing rider Lynn won the two Supersport events on his Yamaha from McGreevy, who doubled up in the Supertwin class.

Alexander Rowan won both Moto3 races from Jack Burrows.