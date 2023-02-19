Jonathan Rea declares he is ‘eager to get going’ as he hunts seventh World Superbike title

Jonathan Rea is satisfied by the preparations off the track and looks forward to plying his trade in a race context

Jonathan Rea has cast his eyes on securing his seventh World Superbike crown

Jonathan Rea is up for the fight as he sets his sights on clinching an unprecedented seventh World Superbike crown in 2023.

Rea is by far the most successful rider ever in the history of the series, winning six titles in succession from 2015 to 2020 and reaching a staggering career total of 118 victories after his most recent success at Phillip Island last November.

The legendary Australian circuit hosted the Championship finale last season but returns to its traditional February date on the calendar, lifting the curtain on the new campaign next weekend.

One final two-day test will take place at Phillip Island tomorrow and Tuesday before the 2023 Championship begins in earnest with free practice on Friday, and Rea is eager to start strongly as he bids to wrestle the title away from Spain’s Alvaro Bautista and Ducati.

The Kawasaki rider finished third overall in the Championship last year, his lowest placing since 2014, and Rea is fired up to reclaim the top spot from Bautista and 2021 Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“We have made progress with the bike and are working hard to try to improve our feeling and results from last season,” Rea said.

“Hopefully we can challenge for race wins and fight for a world title.

“I am really excited about this new season, we had a really solid off-season.

“I am also excited to go to Phillip Island and start the year in what seems to us like a more normal way.”

He added: “I feel that I have prepared really well away from the track, and during the winter tests we have improved which is very motivating.

“It’s nice to have some new people around, and that itself brings a different feel. I am eager to get going.”

The 36-year-old was locked in battle with Bautista and Razgatlioglu for much of last season, and although there are a number of high-profile riders joining the Championship for the first time this year – including former MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci and reigning World Supersport Champion Dominique Aegerter – Rea expects the usual suspects to be fighting at the front.

“I think it’s the usual guys at the front,” he said.

“Everyone’s moving forward. The pace at the front is incredibly fast.

“What’s clear is that racing never stands still. Everyone moves forward and I hope that’s the case inside the box.

“Inside the box, we’ve been working really well – I’m enjoying riding the bike.

“But it’s very hard to gauge how much we’ve made a step forward because it’s not been under race conditions.

“We need to work hard, we need to improve, and I’ve given some really good feedback to the team and I’m happy with the work they have done during the off-season.

“So now we have to put everything together and put the last pieces of the puzzle together at Phillip Island, but it seems like we have a good base to start the year.”

Rea is Northern Ireland’s sole representative in World Superbikes this year after Eugene Laverty, who finished as the title runner-up in 2013, called it quits at the end of last season.

The first race is scheduled for 3.00am GMT on Saturday, followed on Sunday by the Superpole sprint race (2.00am GMT) and Race Two (5.00am GMT).