Jonathan Rea delighted to cut into Alvaro Bautista’s World Superbike title advantage at Donington Park

World Superbike star Jonathan Rea may have missed out on the victory he was craving at Donington Park yesterday, but the Kawasaki rider took full advantage of a mistake by title leader Alvaro Bautista to slash the deficit at the top.

Aruba.it Ducati rider Bautista was lying in second place and pulling away from Rea when he tucked the front of his machine with nine laps remaining, gifting the grateful Northern Ireland man a priceless 20 points.

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu was in a league of his own as he cleared off into the distance on the Pata Yamaha, winning comfortably in the end after 23 laps at the Leicestershire circuit by 6.4 seconds from Rea.

Alex Lowes rounded out the top three to join team-mate Rea on the rostrum after passing fellow Briton Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad) on the final laps to snatch third, 9.5 seconds behind the race winner.

Bautista was 36 points ahead of Rea going into race one at the fifth round of the series yesterday, but the former MotoGP rider now holds a slender advantage of 16 points over the six-time world champion ahead of today’s Superpole race (11am) and race two (2pm).

“We kept everything sensible and I felt I could do whatever I wanted with the bike when I was alone, but in traffic I couldn’t do what I wanted,” said Rea.

“It was tough. I got a decent start in behind Toprak and just from the turn of the weekend I thought we’d have had a lot more pace.

“I made a mistake but in the first half of the race I felt like I could have been there, but I was just too far back.

“On the last laps of the race I ran into some difficulties with my rear tyre. We made a balance change earlier and went with a longer wheelbase and I just think in the hot conditions, I suffered with grip,” he added.

“I had a lot more stability but less grip in these conditions, so we’ll change back to old faithful again tomorrow and try to be there.

“I had to do some lunges out there but it’s second place and a lot of points for my Championship.”

Rea is close to announcing his plans for 2023 after confirming he will continue racing in the World Superbike Championship, revealing he is at an advanced stage in contract negotiations.

“I’m at quite advanced stages with things. It’ll all become clear in the next weeks,” he said.

“I’ve always been well respected by Kawasaki. I feel we have a mutual respect. It’s not about the financial package because I feel I have my worth — that’s never a negotiation on both parts.

“For me, it’s about being competitive. You can see my frustrations this year racing with Alvaro, last year racing with Toprak; my team really responded in the off-season, but you can’t just respond in one winter, it has to be an evolution.

“I want to put myself in the best possible position. That’s where most of the to-ing and fro-ing is.”

Former Championship runner-up Eugene Laverty will be looking for a big improvement today after finishing outside the points in race one on the Bonovo Action BMW.

Current British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie, competing as a wildcard entrant, finished 14th on the McAMS Yamaha ahead of fellow BSB rider Leon Haslam (Pedercini Kawasaki). Peter Hickman was 22nd on the FHO Racing BMW.

After Donington, round six of the Championship will be held at Most in the Czech Republic (July 29-31) before the series enters the summer break, returning at Magny-Cours in France from September 9-11.