Jonathan Rea fights through the pack to claim podium finish in Imola

Jonathan Rea exceeded his own expectations as the Northern Ireland rider recovered from a difficult start to the weekend at Imola in Italy to secure a battling rostrum finish on Saturday.

The six-time World Superbike champion’s head was down after he lost confidence following a crash on Friday, when Rea was seventh overall in opening practice.

He also qualified seventh quickest on the factory Kawasaki in Superpole, leaving Rea on the third row of the grid for the opening 19-lap race, which was held in searing temperatures amid a heatwave in Italy.

The 36-year-old made a strong start and hauled himself into podium contention, with Rea able to consolidate third in the end behind championship leader Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) in second.

It was his seventh podium of the season and although the record 118-time race winner has yet to spray the victory champagne this season, Rea was all smiles in parc fermé afterwards.

“I didn’t expect a podium today to be honest and I was thinking I’d have to fight my ass off to be in the top five,” he said.

“I made a good getaway and I made my passes quite early and when I got into track position I was relentlessly trying to never give up.

“Every lap I kept pushing and pushing, and slowly but surely we were able to keep that gap, pull away from the fourth place and get our podium.”

Reflecting on a difficult start to the weekend, Rea said his confidence was dented on Friday after crashing in afternoon practice at the chicane.

“We started off with the 2019 set-up and it was okay while the track was rubbering in, but when it got hotter in the afternoon I crashed and lost confidence,” he said.

“I struggled with myself, just demons, but I told myself not to give up, don’t take a break and keep going.

“We got a third and thanks to my team for all their hard work; we will try again tomorrow.”

Spain’s Bautista underscored his dominance as he clinched his 17th win in 19 races on the Ducati Panigale V4R.

The reigning champion has now equalled the record for the most World Superbike wins in a season held by American Doug Polen (1991) and Ulsterman Rea, who won 17 races in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019.

However, with the championship only at the half-way mark, Bautista is on the cusp of making history and could set a new benchmark today.

He started from the second row in fourth position but as the race unfolded, Bautista began to assert his authority.

With Razgatlioglu leading, a huge moment on lap eight dropped Bautista back to third behind Rea, but it was only a temporary setback.

The 38-year-old quickly regrouped and powered past Rea before closing the deficit to Razgatlioglu.

He made a race-winning overtake into Rivazza corner and from there, Bautista put daylight between himself and the Yamaha man, drawing clear to win by 3.67s.

Rea was 7.8s down on Bautista, while Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha), Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Ducati) and Danilo Petrucci (Barni Ducati) completed the top six.

Rea remains fourth in the standings but is now only nine points behind third-placed Locatelli, while Bautista now leads Razgatlioglu at the top by 98 points.

British rider Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team) was ninth ahead of Scott Redding on the factory BMW, while Leon Haslam – standing in for the injured Tom Sykes at Imola – was 14th with 2022 British Superbike champion Bradley Ray (Motoxracing Yamaha) in 15th.

The Superpole race on Sunday is scheduled for 10:00 BST with race two at 13:00 BST.