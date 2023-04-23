Jonathan Rea finishes second in Assen, but admits there’s more work to be done

Jonathan Rea was back on the podium at Assen on Saturday but the six-time World Superbike champion stopped short of hailing the result as a turning point in his season.

The Co Antrim rider struggled at the first two rounds of the championship in Australia and Indonesia to lie sixth in the standings going into the Dutch round.

His haul of 20 points yesterday has moved him up to fourth, but another win for reigning champion Alvaro Bautista on the dominant Ducati means Rea is 73 points behind the Spaniard ahead of Sunday’s Superpole race (10.00am) and Race 2 (1.00pm).

The 36-year-old led for eight laps at a circuit where he has won a record 17 times, and although Rea clung on to Bautista after he hit the front on lap nine, the Ducati rider eventually broke clear and went on to win by three seconds.

Rea was able to hold off Pata Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu to clinch the runner-up spot, but he says the Kawasaki is still some way off where he needs it to be.

“I feel like I am there or thereabouts; it’s like when he (Bautista) says he can go and be for real, he can go,” Rea said. “It’s not like we blow up, they’re just doing a better job over longer distance.

“We need to put some more performance back in the ZX-10RR. It’s very hard right now but we’re getting everything out of it. We need more, we need to be more competitive, especially in the acceleration areas and the straights.

“We’ll keep fighting and it’s back to something nice, fighting for the podium.”

Rea, though, feels he can now show his true colours at the European rounds of the championship after a troubled start to the year, with the 118-time race winner managing one podium finish at Phillip Island from the first six races.

“It’s a long season and I feel like we got off to a bad start in the flyaway races, but now we’re in normal conditions,” said Rea.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday, if we can just make some small changes tomorrow and look after the front.

“We’ll need to keep one eye on the weather tomorrow as it seems it could be more inconsistent than today. “We’ll see what we can do — a good Superpole, a good Race 1, so I have to be happy with today.”