Jonathan Rea glad to avoid crash in Spain and increase World title lead

A relieved Jonathan Rea rode his luck to clinch a hard-earned runner-up spot in yesterday’s first ever World Superbike race at Navarra in northern Spain.

Rea used his lightning-quick reflexes to avoid crashing after losing the front at Turn 9 as he held second place behind eventual winner Scott Redding.

The reigning champion brought his Kawasaki home in a comfortable second place, 2.5s behind Ducati’s Redding, as he increased his title lead to seven points over Toprak Razgatlioglu following race one at the seventh round of the Championship.

Pata Yamaha rival Razgatlioglu — who had to come through from the third row after qualifying down in eighth place — finished in third ahead of team-mate Andrea Locatelli.

Rea equalled American rider Ben Spies’ 2009 record of seven consecutive pole positions as he continued his unbroken run of Superpole starts this season.

It was also his 30th pole position for Kawasaki as he squeezed out Redding by only 0.093s to take up the prime spot on the front row of the grid, with BMW Motorrad’s Tom Sykes third fastest.

Ahead of today’s Superpole sprint race (10am BST), Rea is optimistic his team can make some changes to his ZX-10RR machine to enable him to challenge for his ninth win of the season.

“I think it’s the set-up of the bike a little bit,” explained Rea, reflecting on his close encounters at Turn 9. “I could see Scott was getting in there on the last part of the brakes and he could hook around the corner, but if I did that I was losing the front.

“As soon as the rear is touching down, this inconsistency is pushing the front from the rear and unloading the front, and the engine braking is opening and closing; coupled with the chatter, when that happens then you just lose the front a little bit.

“I felt like I was managing but that moment caught me out. I think we can make a small step to give me some stability and hopefully go with Scott.”

The 34-year-old was happy with his performance in the opening race, but Rea feels he was prevented from pushing harder by the limitations of his Kawasaki yesterday.

“I’m happy with it, happy with the way I rode, but I just felt the bike was holding me back a little bit,” he said.

“I felt like I wanted to go and I was really fast in sectors one and two, but all those little stop and goes, I just couldn’t do it.

“Fair play to Scott and his team, great race and hopefully I can fight a bit more tomorrow.”

Redding, last year’s title runner-up, will leave Ducati at the end of this season to partner Dutch rider Michael van der Mark in the factory BMW squad for 2022.

The 28-year-old, who won the British Superbike title for Paul Bird’s Ducati team at his first attempt in 2019, said: “They (BMW) were the first manufacturer that really wanted me to sign for them in WorldSBK, and I’m thrilled that we have been able to reach this agreement.

“This was a very difficult decision for me because I have enjoyed my time with Ducati immensely. I have raced for them in MotoGP, British Superbikes and WorldSBK.

“They helped me win the British Superbike title in my first attempt in 2019 and I was able to finish runner-up in my first season in World Superbikes with their support last year. I will always have a special place in my heart for the people at Ducati and their incredible fans.”

Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha team-mate Locatelli was on his own in fourth yesterday ahead of Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) and Sykes (BMW Motorrad).

Welshman Chaz Davies (Team Go Eleven Ducati) was among the fallers.

Northern Ireland’s Eugene Laverty was absent again as his RC Squadra Corse BMW team remains engaged in an ‘internal restructuring’ process.

After the Superpole race, the second race today is scheduled to take place at 1pm BST.