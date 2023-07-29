Jonathan Rea hails team as tyre gamble leads to first World Superbike of season in Most

Jonathan Rea finally brought his World Superbike victory drought to an end yesterday after an intermediate tyre gamble paid off at Most in the Czech Republic.

The Kawasaki rider sealed his 119th career victory and his first of 2023 after he last stood on the top step of the rostrum at the final round of the championship at Phillip Island in Australia last November.

Rea has now moved into third place in the standings ahead of Pata Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli after earning a maximum haul of 25 points in yesterday’s opening race of the weekend — his first ever win at Most.

The six-time world champion was able to maximise his race package to claim the win by four seconds from Pata Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, who also opted for intermediate tyres on the wet track.

A number of riders were forced into the pits to change rubber, including Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing Ducati), who led the race by 10 seconds after four laps after he started the race on full wets.

However, with the track soon drying out quickly, Bassani fell into the clutches of Rea before the Italian had to come into the pits to change to slicks.

Razgatlioglu began to close the deficit to Rea in the final stages of the race, but the Ulsterman had enough in reserve to secure a hard-fought victory for his Kawasaki team.

Danilo Petrucci, who also started the race on intermediates, rounded out the top three places on the Barni Spark Ducati.

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista was only 12th on the factory Ducati, with Razgatlioglu cutting the reigning champion’s lead at the top to 54 points.

Delighted race winner Rea said: “These results aren’t coming through a lack of effort from myself, my team and everyone in my corner.

“Although it’s a ‘conditions’ win, I convinced myself on the grid that this was my opportunity — take that gamble and go at the beginning and build my race.

“The bike my team gave me was great because in the beginning I had a lot of confidence, but just at the end we were a little bit soft for the conditions and the bike was moving around a little bit like a boat at sea.

“It was everything I could do to keep pushing and not let the gap to Toprak come down too much, and finish the job off,” added Rea, who has been linked with a move to the Pata Yamaha team in 2024 as a replacement for BMW-bound Razgatlioglu — speculation he described as “rumours and stories”.

“It’s a big 25 points for me and there’s big smiles on my mechanics’ faces, which makes me even more proud.

“We’ll keep working and try and do a good job tomorrow.”

Scott Redding finished fourth for the ROKiT BMW team with Team HRC’s Iker Lecuona and Locatelli the top six, and Bassani in seventh.

Today’s Superpole race is scheduled for 10:00 BST with race two at 13:00 BST.

The Czech venue is hosting the eighth round of the championship before the six-week summer break.