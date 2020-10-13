Jonathan Rea: I'll be fully focused to finish off sixth World Superbike title this weekend

Jonathan Rea's unrelenting pursuit of a sixth World Superbike title in a row should reach a glorious conclusion next weekend at Estoril in Portugal.

The Northern Ireland rider narrowly missed out on securing the Championship spoils by only three points at the penultimate round at Magny-Cours in France, where Rea was attempting to lift the world crown for the fourth consecutive year.

However, despite winning the first two races of the weekend to move onto a record 99 career victories, the 33-year-old could only manage fourth in race three.

Nearest rival Scott Redding emerged victorious, ensuring any Championship celebrations were put on hold until the final round of the season in Portugal.

Rea, though, has built up a robustness that comes with being a multiple champion and the Kawasaki rider quickly shrugged off any disappointment he may have felt after going so close to completing the job at Magny-Cours.

He is now focused fully on the challenge that lies ahead at Estoril, which last hosted a World Superbike round in 1993.

"It's always exciting as a rider to go somewhere new and experience a new track, feelings with the bike, and I feel my crew always understand what I need so we should get on top of the set-up pretty quickly and then enjoy the track," Rea said.

"While we can allow ourselves to think about being a champion again, we still need to get it done and I'm excited to go somewhere new.

"I still need 100% focus and will attack every session in the same positive way with my team," added the five-time champion, who is also on the brink of a milestone 100 WSBK wins.

"I have to score three points, which is a great position to be in entering the last round with three races.

"It shows the incredible job the Kawasaki Racing Team has done this year and we will keep pushing."

Rea leads Ducati adversary Redding by 59 points and could clinch the title in Saturday's opening race of the weekend, which is scheduled for 2pm BST.

On Sunday, the Superpole race is at 11am BST with the final race of the 2020 season at 2pm BST.

In what could be a huge weekend for Northern Ireland motorcycling, Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin is also in contention for the British Superbike title at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.

The Honda Racing rider was left to rue a mistake in race one at the previous round at Donington Park, when Irwin slid out of the lead in the wet.

Nonetheless, he fought back to end the penultimate BSB weekend with a battling runner-up finish and lies 18 points behind Australia's Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) with three races to go.

Following a verbal confrontation with former champion Brookes after the final race at Donington Park last Sunday, there is added needle between the title contenders as the campaign reaches a climax.

Irwin said: "There was an issue Josh had and apparently I swerved him on the line in the first race, but I've never taken anyone out in my whole career and I never would.

"I ride hard and fair and I get on with all of the riders on and off the track, that's the type of person I am, but I don't know what his gripe is - for sure there is something against me and Andy (Glenn's brother).

"I actually saw him telling Andy to calm down when Andy was celebrating winning the race - pathetic!

"He's probably the best rider in the Championship at the minute because he's leading, but if he keeps showing his frustration like that then there really is a target on him because we need him to have bad races and he says he can return it harder, but he won't return it harder than what I do - I'm ready."

Brookes' Ducati team-mate Christian Iddon is also right in the title mix, only 16 points behind the Championship leader, while another Aussie - McAMS Yamaha rider Jason O'Halloran - is also in the frame, a single point behind Irwin.

Saturday's first race of the triple-header weekend is at 4.15pm, with Sunday's races scheduled for 12.45pm and 4pm respectively.