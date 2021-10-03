Jonathan Rea left battered and bruised following high speed crash in Portimao

Jonathan Rea's title hopes suffered a hammer blow after he crashed out of yesterday’s opening World Superbike race at Portimao in Portugal.

Chief rival Toprak Razgatlioglu inflicted maximum damage on the reigning champion’s bid to land a magnificent seventh successive world crown as he edged out Briton Scott Redding to seal his third win on the spin, opening an advantage of 45 points over Rea.

The Northern Ireland rider was left battered and bruised following the terrifying spill, which happened at the end of lap five after Rea had taken the lead from Redding and Razgatlioglu.

He appeared to lose the front-end of his Kawasaki at the final right-hander in excess of 120mph, with Rea barrel-rolling into the gravel.

The 34-year-old was able to get to his feet before he was taken to the circuit medical centre afterwards.

An update said he had sustained ‘multiple contusions and an abrasion to his left elbow’ in the incident. Rea will now be assessed this morning ahead of warm-up before a decision is made on whether he can participate in today’s two races.

It was a massive setback for the six-time champion, who was eager to reduce Razgatlioglu’s points cushion at a circuit where he has enjoyed so much success in the past, winning 12 times during his Superbike career.

Now, he has a mountain to climb if he’s to have any prospect of somehow retaining the world crown he has made his own since 2015, with Razgatlioglu a clear favourite to become Turkey’s first World Superbike champion with only two rounds remaining following the conclusion of today’s races in Portugal.

“That was frustrating,” said Rea. “I knew that if I wanted to make my rhythm I needed to get to the front. I could see in the early laps I was getting beaten up and especially Toprak arriving on the apex a lot. Surprising, and then I just couldn’t get my head down.

“I could see I was strong in most areas of the track but without a clean lap I couldn’t really get into the rhythm. Scott made a mistake in T13 so from that point I had track position and I went too much. In T13 I grabbed the brake, in high wind, and I grabbed it hard,” he added.

“I was pushing because I knew to make any advantage in the lap I needed to have some kind of advantage going onto the start straight. But, of course, I didn’t even get that far.

“I am frustrated for me, frustrated for the team but we will get another chance tomorrow.”

With Rea’s unfortunate departure after five laps, Razgatlioglu was left to fight it out with Aruba.it Ducati rider Redding – last year’s championship runner-up – for the victory.

The 24-year-old could have been forgiven if he had settled for the runner-up spot, but instead Razgatlioglu showed the spirit of a champion.

He fought tooth and nail for his 11th win of the season, digging deep on the final laps and battling back after Redding hit the front on the penultimate lap to regain the lead.

Razgatlioglu closed out a huge win by 0.7s seconds over Redding, with French rider Loris Baz over 10 seconds behind on the Team Go Eleven Ducati.

“It was not easy for me, this race, because last corner was very bad because the tyre was spinning so much, and also big wind, bike not turning,” said Razgatlioglu.

“Also, the Ducati was stronger on the straight but I was waiting until the last two laps and then I was pushing, I tried my best in every corner.

“I’m very happy because now I have 11 wins and this weekend, incredible job by my team because we used the new ‘0’ tyre for the second time this year, I think, and we improved the bike also in set-up much better,” he added.

“I’m really happy and tomorrow I will try again. I’m not thinking (about the championship), I’m just focused on race wins.”

Spain’s Alvaro Bautista dramatically crashed out of third place on the factory Honda at the last corner on the final lap.

A few laps earlier, Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha) clipped the rear of Michael van der Mark’s BMW as they chased a podium place, sending them both crashing out at Turn 5. Italy’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished fourth on the second of the Aruba.it Ducati machines ahead of Leon Haslam (Team HRC Honda) and Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha).

Eugene Laverty, filling in again for the injured Tom Sykes in the BMW Motorrad team, was ninth.

The Superpole race today is at 11:00 BST with race two scheduled for 14:00 BST.

1 T Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK); 2. S Redding (Aruba.it Racing Ducati) +0.691s; 3. L Baz (Team GoEleven Ducati) +10.628s; 4. M Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing Ducati) +12.901s; 5. L Haslam (Team HRC Honda) +13.305; 6. G Gerloff (GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +13.596s. Fastest Lap: Redding (Ducati) 1m 41.507s.