Jonathan Rea must contend with a host of skilled World Superbike rookies in new Championship

Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea will all hope to challenge for the World Superbike Championship crown once again — © Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Jonathan Rea could have some new rivals snapping at his heels in this year’s World Superbike Championship but the Northern Ireland rider has more important matters on his mind.

After finishing third last year behind Spain’s Alvaro Bautista and 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, Rea and his team are focused on turning the Kawasaki ZX-10RR into a stronger package this season as he bids for a magnificent seventh world crown.

The 35-year-old, who celebrates his next birthday on Thursday, finished the first winter test of 2023 second fastest overall at Jerez in Spain last week.

Rea was only 0.083s off the top time set by Pata Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu, while Bautista was third overall on the new Ducati Panigale V4R, a further tenth behind.

The next test is scheduled at Portimao in Portugal on Tuesday and Wednesday before the final official test at Phillip Island in Australia, which will be held a few days before the spectacular venue hosts the opening round of the Championship from February 24-26.

A host of World Superbike rookies have joined the ranks for 2023, including reigning World Supersport champion Dominique Aegerter, who was an impressive sixth fastest at the Jerez test on the GRT Yamaha.

Former MotoGP winner Danilo Petrucci has also made the move to the Championship and was eighth quickest on the Barni Ducati, while fellow WSBK newcomer Remy Gardner was 10th on the second of the GRT Yamaha machines.

Rea said: “It’s not really a rivalry, it’s just other fast guys. They’re great riders and they’re going to be so competitive.

“At this point, I’m not really thinking of them, I’m thinking about our bike. While we’re making some positive steps, we still have a long way to go. We have a lot of work to do this winter still.

“I expect to keep working in Portimao to put things together and then I think Australia is the most positive test.

“I think World Superbikes now is so deep a field, the new guys that are coming in have got great credentials, great CVs.

“You have Danilo Petrucci, a MotoGP race winner not that long ago and a great talent, Remy, a Moto2 world champion two years ago, and then the World Supersport champion (Aegerter) and runner-up (Lorenzo Baldassarri).

“The riders that have exited have been replaced by proper, proper guys and that’s going to make the fight at the front stronger, but I don’t know which one of those guys is going to be there.

“The year needs a few rounds to get momentum and understand where everyone is. Hopefully I’ll be one of them.”

Rea won six races last season and ended a long drought without a victory at the final round of the season at Phillip Island in November.

The Australian round returns to its traditional slot as the season opener for the first time since 2020. It was cancelled in 2021 before returning as the Championship finale last year.

A rewarding circuit for Rea in recent years, the Ulsterman will be hoping to make a strong start to his title quest next month.