Jonathan Rea not thinking about century of Kawasaki wins after hitting top of the world in Assen

Assen king Jonathan Rea wrestled back the lead of the World Superbike Championship with a battling victory in race one yesterday.

The legendary Dutch TT circuit is hosting round two of the series and six-time champion Rea pulled out all the stops on his Kawasaki to see off Aruba.it Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu on the Pata Yamaha.

It was a record 16th win at Assen for Rea and his 114th career victory in World Superbikes. The 35-year-old has now also won 99 races for Kawasaki since joining the manufacturer in 2015.

First, Rea fought with reigning champion Razgatlioglu, who started from pole, before Spaniard Bautista emerged to challenge the Northern Ireland star on the closing laps.

Bautista was pushing hard on the Panigale V4 and closed onto the rear wheel of Rea’s Kawasaki as they approached the notorious final chicane, but the gritty Ulsterman had the edge on the brakes and held out to take a narrow win by 0.103s.

Razgatlioglu was nine tenths further back in third, with the top six finalised by Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha), Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) and Frenchman Loris Baz on the Bonovo Action BMW.

Afterwards, an elated Rea said: “It was so tough. Both Alvaro and Toprak were super strong, especially in that middle part and latter part of the race.

“In the end, we could get it done – a big team effort because we changed the bike quite a lot since Aragon. It’s more of an Assen bike, it’s flowing a little bit better here.

“It shows that our ZX-10RR is working in a bigger window and that’s really positive.”

A magical 100th victory for Kawasaki is tantalisingly close for Rea in today’s two races at Assen, but the 35-year-old is reluctant to think too far ahead.

“We don’t want to think too much about that,” he said.

“Of course, the target is to go out and as many points as we can, try to win the race, but not for a piece of cake.

“I don’t know if the team have got anything planned but 100 wins for a manufacturer is an incredible milestone and, of course, that’s the next big hurdle for us.”

Eugene Laverty suffered a setback when he was ruled out for the weekend with a right forearm injury. Laverty, riding for the independent Bonovo Action BMW team, crashed during the first free practice session on Friday after a heavy high-side at Turn 15.

He participated in FP3 yesterday but was four seconds off the pace and was declared unfit to compete afterwards. The 13-time race winner also missed the Assen round last year.

Today’s Superpole race is at 10am with race two at 2:15pm.