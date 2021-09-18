Jonathan Rea on high alert despite regaining lead of World Superbike title race

Jonathan Rea is all smiles after regaining the lead of the title race

Jonathan Rea regained the lead of the World Superbike Championship after title pacesetter Toprak Razgatlioglu was robbed of victory yesterday at Catalunya in Spain.

Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu went into the opening race of the weekend with a seven-point cushion over six-time champion Rea and was on course to extend his advantage, until he was forced out with a mechanical problem while leading.

It was a bitter blow for the 24-year-old, although Rea wasn’t quite able to take maximum profit from his rival’s misfortune, finishing outside the podium places in the wet conditions.

The Northern Ireland star had led the race after making a poor start, but Rea was hunted down by Razgatlioglu and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati), before he then fell into the clutches of Aruba.it Ducati riders Scott Redding and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Redding swept through to seize victory after a late surge on the Italian machine following Razgatlioglu’s demise, with Bassani taking his maiden WSBK rostrum in second, 1.5s behind, while Rinaldi completed the top three.

Rea now holds a slender six-point lead over Razgatlioglu ahead of today’s two races at round nine of the Championship in Barcelona, with the Superpole showdown scheduled for 10am BST followed by race two at 2.15pm BST.

“I made a horrible start and I think I was seventh or eighth in T1, but then I led by the end of the first lap and that was good, because I could pick my way through and I felt good,” said Rea.

“In the wet conditions when the temperature wasn’t too hot on the tyres I could be there, but just at the end I was struggling and I could see from my pit board that they were eating into me from behind.

“Toprak and Bassani had the pace and then later came Redding, so I think the race came to those guys and went away from me a little bit more.

“When they came past it was pretty obvious where I was struggling — we had no traction on the exit of the corner and that’s something I could relay to the team,” added the 34-year-old.

“I really trust in my guys and I think they did a good job, but we just didn’t get it right today.”

Rea admits he is not quite sure what to expect from today’s races at Catalunya, with yesterday’s unforeseen downpour before race one throwing a spanner in the works.

“It’s a track that’s difficult for us because you spend a lot of time on the side of the tyre, a lot of lean angle and turning,” he said.

“It’s good for us in some areas but it’s a track where we can’t use the full potential of our bike.

“Saying that, I was very strong (yesterday) during a race run, similar to Toprak, and there’s a big drop with the rear tyre here after three-quarters distance.

“So it’s about how you manage that and we don’t have that info now for tomorrow, so tomorrow could be one of those long races where you don’t know the outcome before you go in.”

Fellow countryman Eugene Laverty is missing a fifth consecutive round of the Championship due to internal problems with his current RC Squadra Corse satellite BMW team, which has put the rest of his season in real doubt.