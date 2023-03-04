Jonathan Rea vows to ‘give everything’ to get back on track after top-10 finish in Indonesia

Jonathan Rea has vowed to ‘give it everything’ to put his World Superbike season back on the right track after scraping into the top ten in Race One at Mandalika in Indonesia.

The Ballyclare man was hoping to put a mixed bag of results at Phillip Island in the championship opener last weekend behind him, but Rea narrowly held off his Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes by a tenth of a second to finish ninth in Race One.

Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista – the reigning champion – maintained his dominant start to the season, seeing off Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) to claim a fourth win in four races so far this year.

The Spanish rider was 49 points ahead of Rea after Saturday’s opening race in the blistering heat at the Mandalika International Street Circuit and looks like he will take some stopping on the factory Ducati.

For so long a likely winner on any given race weekend, Rea is being forced to fight tooth and nail for every point inside the top ten.

A lack of front tyre grip severely hampered his cause in Race One, but that is one issue among a number of ‘fundamental’ problems that Rea and his Kawasaki Racing Team will be looking to put right before round three of the championship at Assen in seven weeks’ time – a track where Rea has won a record 17 times.

“A lot (is missing) right now and we need to improve,” Rea said.

“Some areas we can’t improve, but for sure we can make the bike work with a balance better. For one lap with traction my bike is very good, so it’s very hard to complain and be critical with everything because when things are correct and the grip level is new, the bike is good.

“It just seems that when the grip drops, especially on the front, we struggle more than others. We will look into our chassis balance again with our crew, try to maximise everything we can for tomorrow – try to make a step – and we’ll come out fighting and see where we can be,” he added.

“Of course it’s frustrating and I want to say it’s our reality, but that feels like giving up. I think we’re going to have much better days and I don’t think that’s our true potential.

“There are some fundamental things right now that aren’t working with the bike, but I think once we fix them we can be there. I’ll try not to get frustrated with anything but coming from what we’ve achieved in the past, it’s definitely new territory, fighting for every single small point that’s there.”

Bautista won the race by 4.8s from Razgatlioglu, with Locatelli 1.7s further back in third after fending off Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati).

Championship rookie Danilo Petrucci, a former MotoGP race winner, was fifth on the Barni Ducati ahead of factory BMW rider Michael van der Mark.

The Superpole race and Race Two will take place on Sunday at 02:30 GMT and 05:30 GMT respectively.

Result, Race 1, Mandalika

1 A Bautista (Ducati); 2 T Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) +4.809s; 3 A Locatelli (Yamaha) +6.586s; 4 Bassani (Ducati) +8.871s; 5 D Petrucci (Ducati) +11.667s; 6 M VD Mark (BMW) +12.685s; 7 X Vierge (Honda) +13.610s; 8 D Aegerter (Yamaha) +13.961s; 9 J Rea (Kawasaki) +14.454s; 10 A Lowes (Kawasaki) +14.590s. Fastest lap: A Bautista 1m 32.803s (103.65mph).