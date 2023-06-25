Jonathan Rea’s Kawasaki team battling to get World Superbike star back on top

Alvaro Bautista has been in dominating form this season

Jonathan Rea’s Kawasaki team is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to give the Northern Ireland rider an improved package as he strives to make inroads on his rivals.

Rea has stated that Alvaro Bautista and his Aruba.it Ducati are currently so far ahead of everyone else that his target is Toprak Razgatlioglu and Yamaha — sentiments echoed by team boss Guim Roda, who also includes Honda and BMW in that bracket.

Ahead of round six of the World Superbike Championship at Donington Park in Leicestershire next weekend, Rea and his KRT team-mate Alex Lowes took the chance for a one-day test in hot weather conditions at Motorland Aragon in Spain, which they completed on Friday.

Both riders have been encountering issues with the ZX-10RR in hot temperatures and the test offered an opportunity to experiment with different items on a track that was well over 50 degrees Celsius.

In a positive update, Kawasaki said improvements were found and ‘valuable data has already been shared with Kawasaki’s engineers in Japan’.

It has also been confirmed that Rea and Lowes will participate in a further test in August ahead of the final four rounds of the season.

Ulster rider Rea, fourth in the standings after the first five rounds – 21 points behind Pata Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli in third – said the efforts being made by Kawasaki were ‘clear’.

“We had great conditions in Motorland and we were able to try some real test items both for the upcoming races and the future,” he said.

“That was really important to give some feedback to my team and also the engineers in Japan, about directions to improve.

“I want to thank everyone in the team because it was hot, and with the calendar now getting quite busy they made a huge effort. I was able to do a lot of laps, especially in the morning.”

Rea led the plaudits for the amount of work Kawasaki have put in to find solutions to their ongoing problems, and said he was leaving with a smile on his face.

“After a late lunch we were able to get some work done back-to-back with some items,” added the 36-year-old.

“The test items were all over the bike – engine side, chassis side and electronics. It is clear the work Kawasaki are putting in, trying to improve.

“I am happy with my riding, I enjoyed the bike and the lap times were competitive.

“So, I am leaving with a smile and good rhythm, ready for my home race at Donington next week.”

Rea’s crew chief Pere Riba said he was confident the team were heading to Donington ready to hit the ground running.

“I believe we have a good starting point for Donington, even if we do not expect over 50°C of track temperature,” he said.

“But the items and things we tested will help the performance, not just the durability of the tyres.

“Jonny was in good shape, he did a lot of very good laps and was very consistent. Now we go to Donington trying to achieve a result that Jonny deserves.

“We leave Motorland happy and confident going to the UK.”