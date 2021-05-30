Jones is on redemption quest as Northern Ireland boss Baraclough eyes success

Winger Jordan Jones will be given another chance of redemption and the opportunity to show suitors what he is capable of when Northern Ireland take on Malta in Austria tonight.

Jones, who has just finished a loan period with League One Sunderland, was banished from the Northern Ireland squad ahead of last year’s Euro Play-Off Final against Slovakia after falling foul of Covid-19 restrictions while at parent club Rangers.

The 26-year-old was included in Ian Baraclough’s initial squad for the international matches in March but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Now Jones, capped 10 times, is back and looking to impress as it appears his future does not lie at Ibrox. He has two years remaining on his Rangers deal.

Jones is part of a 22-man squad, which also includes Middlesbrough man George Saville, who was forced to arrive late into camp after authorities stopped him from flying on Tuesday due to issues beyond the player’s control.

Kyle Lafferty will arrive at the team hotel today ahead of travelling to Ukraine for Thursday’s match and Daniel Ballard is flying out after this afternoon’s League One Play-Off Final, but Linfield striker Shayne Lavery will remain in Northern Ireland.

Baraclough is missing regular skipper Steven Davis and defensive rock Jonny Evans on this tour, along with Corry Evans, Conor Washington, Conor McLaughlin, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith and goalkeepers Michael McGovern and Trevor Carson.

But Stuart Dallas, Paddy McNair, Craig Cathcart, Ali McCann, Josh Magennis, Niall McGinn, Shane Ferguson and Liam Boyce are all expected to play tonight while exciting striker Dion Charles is also pushing for game time and former Linfield hotshot Paul Smyth is back in the squad having just been released by QPR.

Cardiff’s Ciaron Brown has never let Northern Ireland down and could play alongside Cathcart in the heart of the defence.

Baraclough has only been able to hold three sessions with his players ahead of tonight’s friendly but believes that long-awaited victory will come.

He says: “I want to see things we have talked about and worked on. I want to continue to have that theme of improving every time we get together and every time we play.

“I spoke about winning the two games when we first met up and that there are no friendlies for us and we can’t afford to take things easy.

“The sacrifices the players have made to be here, we want to go and do it right and make sure we get the right processes which allow us to then win the game.

“Ultimately, winning the game having played well will be the target.”

Baraclough is likely to blood some of his young guns in the panel with Under-23 aces Sam McClelland from Chelsea and Liverpool’s Conor Bradley in the squad for the first time alongside Manchester United’s Ethan Galbraith and Alfie McCalmont, who excelled on loan at Oldham from Leeds United.

But the Northern Ireland manager admits some of the youngsters will have to settle for the experience around a senior international squad.

“I said to them in the first meeting we will have a look at how the games pan out,” stresses Baraclough. “One or two of the young lads may not be ready for it and it is very much about bringing them into the group and letting them have a look at what it’s all about. That exposure for them to prepare for a game is a great education for them. I’m not ruling out them getting game time.”

Malta are playing three games in Austria during this international window and last March drew 2-2 with Northern Ireland’s Play-Off conquerors, Slovakia.

“I’ve watched Malta, and I’m aware they are a decent side, there are no minnows now,” concedes Baraclough.

“You look at those teams and maybe 10 years ago you might have expected to beat them by three, four or five, but it doesn’t happen.

“We know what Slovakia are like, and Malta were 2-0 up against them and good for it until Slovakia got back into it with two set-pieces.

“It’s not going to be an easy ride and it will bring its own pressures.”