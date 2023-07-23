Jonny Evans can earn longer-term deal at Manchester United, insists John O’Shea

Jonny Evans is spending pre-season of the 2023-24 campaign with Manchester United

Manchester United Champions League and Premier League winner John O’Shea has backed his former team-mate Jonny Evans to earn a longer return to his old club.

United have re-signed the Northern Ireland international on a short-term deal after his contract with Leicester City expired.

The 35-year-old started visiting United’s Carrington training ground earlier this summer and has done enough to earn a contract at Old Trafford.

Evans, who graduated from United’s academy and played 198 first-team games before joining West Bromwich Albion in 2015, won three Premier League titles, two League Cups, four Community Shields, the Club World Cup and the Champions League during his time with the Red Devils.

The talented centre-back played the second half of United’s 1-0 friendly win over Lyon in Scotland on Wednesday and travelled to America for their pre-season schedule of friendlies, and O’Shea believes his experience and ability could merit him getting a longer deal.

“It will be brilliant for him. I was delighted when I heard the news,” stated O’Shea.

“The big thing for Jonny is getting some games under his belt and I’m sure he’s got lots of offers to think about.

“It’s great that United have brought him back in because of that experience and quality first and foremost that he has and still possesses and I’m sure he will be very helpful to Manchester United.”

O’Shea, who has been watching his son Alfie play for Altrincham in the O’Neills Foyle Cup this week, feels if Evans does enough to impress boss Erik ten Hag and secure a longer contract, it will benefit international manager Michael O’Neill.

“I’m sure that Michael will be happy; the main thing is that Jonny is playing and keeping fit,” he added. “The main thing for Michael is to have such a good player available to him. It will be huge for him.”

The former Republic of Ireland international, who was recently appointed Stephen Kenny’s assistant manager, enjoyed the hospitality throughout the North West and praised the organisers of the Foyle Cup.

“It’s been great for the boys,” he said. “The organisational side of it and the pitches they have played on, it’s been brilliant.

“The big thing is that they are enjoying it and that’s the main thing. The atmosphere around the place and around the city as well, so it’s been really good.

“As always, anywhere in Ireland you go, it’s brilliant. I haven’t been back to Derry for a good few years, so it’s nice to be here again.”