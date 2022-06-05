Jonny Evans: Greece was a missed opportunity but it was pleasing to blood so many youngsters and we now have a chance in Cyprus to make amends

Recent results may not show it but Jonny Evans insists that Northern Ireland are in a “good place” with a host of promising youngsters coming into the senior team.

The Leicester City star will win his 96th cap in Cyprus tonight and, although he admits he is no fan of playing in the heat, it’s likely the defender will still be the coolest player on the pitch.

Northern Ireland will need the 34-year-old’s composure and class because the latest Nations League encounter in Larnaca is a crucial one for Ian Baraclough’s team after losing 1-0 at home to Greece in a disappointing tournament opener on Thursday.

Evans says it is up to experienced players like him, captain Steven Davis and Kyle Lafferty to lift the younger players after the defeat at Windsor Park.

The former Manchester United star has been there and done it at international level, including playing in the Euro 2016 Finals, so he is a good man to ask where Northern Ireland are right now following an unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign and another frustrating night in the Nations League with youngsters being blooded left, right and centre.

“I think we’re in a good place. The quality of the young players coming into the squad is very good and they are technically very good,” he says.

“I think we’ve all been really, really impressed with them and the talent coming through is there.

“Our Nations League form hasn’t been great over the last number of years but it has been a chance to get younger players into the squad.

“Conor Bradley and Paddy Lane are two examples and the wing-back roles were very demanding on them but it is all about adjusting and hopefully the experienced players like myself, Steven and Kyle can help them along the way and pass on any advice we can.

“With young players in the squad, after a defeat it’s our job to put our arm around them and show them that we’re relaxed about it.

“It’s a really tight schedule but after a defeat you want to play the next game straight away and you’re looking forward to the next one.

“Against Greece, I think we realise we missed an opportunity and we didn’t start the game well to give ourselves that opportunity. In football these moments pass you by if you’re not prepared and I think that’s what happened the other night. We’ve got this other game coming up in quick succession and it’s up to us to put that right.

“We’ve had a lot of players whose seasons finished a long time ago.

“It takes you a while to get back up and running and into the swing of things. It took us a while to get going, get our distances, our touch, our speed of play. Hopefully we can find that against Cyprus.”

At Windsor on Thursday, Evans started in a back three and finished in a back four with questions raised about the tactics in defeat.

The centre-back says: “You have to be flexible and you see managers having to change things in-game and having plans. For us, we’ve played three at the back, four at the back and five at the back, we have chopped and changed a lot over the years and it’s always been good to be able to do that. Depending on the opposition and stages of the game, you have to be flexible.”

Arsenal’s Daniel Ballard seems comfortable in any system and has caught Evans’ eye since coming into the senior set-up.

“Since Dan has come into the squad, I’ve been so impressed with him,” he says. “He’s got an incredible attitude, he always wants to learn and he works so hard.

“He’s really, really filling out as a boy over the last couple of years.

“I’ve played quite a few games alongside him now and he is someone you like playing alongside because he competes for every ball and every challenge he goes in for, he puts everything into. I love having that type of player beside me.”

Evans also enjoyed playing with record male goalscorer David Healy. Against Greece, he joined the Linfield manager on 95 international appearances — receiving a message for doing so.

“He texted me before the game and said, ‘Welcome to the exclusive 95 club’,” adds a smiling Evans.

“I’m pleased to be up there alongside him. He was my first room-mate when I first came away with Northern Ireland and it was a nice moment to get my 95th cap.”

Evans will certainly hope cap No.96 ends with a better result than No.95.