Jonny Evans: I feared my foot injury was going to force me into early retirement

If Northern Ireland are to stand a chance of adding European champions Italy to their list of giant killing scalps at Windsor Park tomorrow night, then Jonny Evans will need to play an integral role.

The Leicester City defender is set to win his 93rd cap against the Azzurri as he closes in on becoming Northern Ireland’s fourth ever centurion, along with Steven Davis, Pat Jennings and Aaron Hughes.

Yet the 33 year-old, who returned to international action on Friday night for the first time since March, freely admits he feared the opportunity to strive for the ton would be taken away from him.

In the summer, as he struggled to overcome his foot injury, diagnosed as plantar fasciitis which is a painful inflammation of the sole, heel and arch of the foot, Evans contemplated retirement.

He initially picked up the injury in Northern Ireland’s defeat to Italy back in March, played through the pain barrier as the Premier League drew to a conclusion but then only lasted half an hour of Leicester City’s triumph over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Rehabilitation was a long slow process for the Newtownabbey man, he was in constant pain and struggled to see how he could ever make a return to top flight football.

But with Evans’ fierce determination and Leicester’s expert medical attention, he was able to return to Brendan Rodgers’ starting line-up as the Foxes beat his old club Manchester United 4-2 last month and then followed that up with Premier League games against Brentford, Arsenal and Leeds United.

“There was a point when I did think I’m really struggling here, I’m not going to be back’,” Evans told Sunday Life Sport.

“I had people around me, doctors and people I spoke to, who gave me reassurance on that and I wish I was able to come back a little bit sooner but I wasn’t able to.

“But yes, I think there was a point when I thought ‘no, I’m not going to come back’.

“I thought that was me done, stuck on 91 caps forever but I’m back, and so excited to be back. The injury is in a good place and I wouldn’t even call it an injury any more.”

Evans was a commanding and calming influence on his Northern Ireland return against Lithuania. He was able to talk his team-mates through the game, even when they hit a rocky spell in the second half.

His presence was badly missed in Bulgaria last month and in the two games against Switzerland.

In his absence, youngsters Daniel Ballard and Ciaron Brown performed admirably, but former Manchester United defender Evans is a class act and therefore boss Baraclough will be determined to keep Northern Ireland’s talisman for as long as possible.

With Steven Davis hinting at a possible retirement following the conclusion of these World Cup qualifiers, Baraclough desperately needs Evans to stick around not only for his outstanding play, but strong leadership skills.

It appears the carrot of reaching 100 caps will keep Evans, who turns 34 on January 3, involved in 2022.

“I’ve thought for a while now, I’d love to get to 100,” concedes Evans, who made his Northern Ireland debut as a 19 year-old in the stunning win over Spain in 2006.

“I seemed to have been on 91 caps for a long time and there was a frustrating element to that.

“Obviously I know that not many players have managed to get to 100 and it’s an achievement that I really want to get.

“I’ve said before, the most important thing for me is playing in a good, competitive team, and a team that when you go out you feel proud to represent and the fans can feel proud to watch us, and come and watch us.”