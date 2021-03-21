'Jonny Evans should be a Manchester United player now': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on regret over Northern Ireland star's Old Trafford departure

Manchester United still have ‘feelings’ for Jonny Evans and he should never have left the Old Trafford club, according to boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Leicester City defender will be plotting to bring down his former club in this afternoon’s FA Cup Quarter-Final clash at the King Power Stadium before meeting up with his Northern Ireland team-mates ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Italy in Parma.

The 33-year-old Academy graduate, who played just under 200 games for the Red Devils and earned a trio of League titles there, was in the final year of his contract when sold by then-boss Louis van Gaal to West Brom for a modest £8m in 2015.

“You know, Jonny Evans should be a Manchester United player now, of course. But sometimes football takes you other places, the changes in management,” said Solskjaer.

“I am sure that Jonny has feelings for Manchester United and we have feelings for him. So it’s a pleasure to see him playing as well as he does and we have to move on.”

Solskjaer is in good company with his view on Evans’ departure from United. Sir Alex Ferguson once told Michael O’Neill that he couldn’t believe the decision. It is fair to say that such a scenario would never have been allowed to happen today.

The Norwegian added: “But, of course, local lads — I call them local lads but you know what I mean — we want to build our next youth team on players like Jonny.

“With Mason (Greenwood) and Scott (McTominay) and Dean (Henderson) and all of the lads, added on with the top quality players.”