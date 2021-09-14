Jonny Tuffey faces big decision over Crusaders future after bid to end trophy famine

Jonny Tuffey will put all his efforts into ending Crusaders Strikers’ trophy famine before considering whether or not he wants to manage the team on a permanent basis.

Nobody was more surprised than the former Northern Ireland international himself when he was asked to take the reins after Spike Hill stepped down at the beginning of August.

After initially guiding the team — which has his wife Danielle McDowell operating in midfield — to back-to-back wins over Sion Swifts Ladies and Linfield Ladies, the Crues are on a four-match losing streak in the League. Three of those came against the top two and the other to Derry City Women when Tuffey rested players ahead of their Irish Cup Semi-Final.

That move worked as the Strikers saw off Sion Swifts and booked their place in next month’s Windsor Park showpiece against Glentoran.

The Crues last won the blue riband competition nine years ago and it is a decade since they won the League.

Tuffey, who also plays another key role at Seaview as goalkeeper in the men’s first team, has two chances to end that wait with the Glens also providing opposition in the County Antrim Cup Final before he and Danielle will decide together if he will continue in the role.

“We have two League games and two Cup Finals to go and after those I will sit down with my wife and we’ll look at that,” says Tuffey.

“First and foremost, I’m still a player and I’ve got a really important job and role to play in the men’s first team and I have got to be at my best if I want to stay in the team and if I want to perform.

“I won’t do anything that I can’t give 100% to. I’m not in this to take a job and do it half-hearted.

“There is a balance there and it is important that I get that balance right.

“It’s working at the moment, but I don’t want to hinder the club either if I can’t fully commit and do it 100%.”

After the Crues made north Belfast rivals Cliftonville Ladies fight all the way to record a 2-1 win and go top of the Danske Bank Premiership on Wednesday night, Glentoran Women moved back into first place with an emphatic 9-0 victory over Linfield; Kerry Beattie hitting four goals and Caragh Hamilton getting her first League goal since returning after cruciate ligament surgery.

Sion Swifts made sure of at least fourth place in the League when they beat Derry City 1-0 and they will aim to move level on points with Crusaders when they meet in the next round of matches.

That round, however, will be all about the Glentoran v Cliftonville game when a win for the Glens would see them retain the title. Mathematically, the Reds would be able to catch them on points, but Glentoran will have sealed the deal on head-to-head record.