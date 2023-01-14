Jordan Forsythe stunner seals victory as Crusaders get back to winning ways against Newry City

Crusaders 3 Newry City 1

Ryan McGivern of Newry City is chased down by Crusaders' Jordan Owens

An audacious finish from Jordan Forsythe killed off Newry City’s resistance at Seaview and saw Crusaders return to winning ways.

The 3-1 victory featured moments of attacking brilliance from the Crues, with Forsythe’s finish from just inside the visitors’ half one of the early sporting highlights of 2023.

Glancing up and spotting goalkeeper Steven Maguire off his line, the 31-year-old perfectly executed his strike from 50 yards to finish the contest in memorable fashion.

Dean Ebbe and Jordan Owens had the home side in control but after Declan Carville’s penalty threatened a fightback, Forsythe’s magical finish was required to banish fears of a late twist.

“It’s three points and a home win which I am very pleased with,” said Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

“I was disappointed when we gave away a penalty despite looking in total control.

“We will need to learn from that as it denied us a clean sheet but our first-half performance was very good and they had a go at us and passed the ball well.

“But they left themselves vulnerable a bit on the counter-attack and we were able to get the goals.

“Jordan’s (Forsythe) goal was a wonderful strike and fitting of a good performance, I’m looking forward to watching it back.

“I felt Dean Ebbe was the best performer on the pitch which is really good news, got a goal and played well so we will take those Brucie bonuses. It’s a nice way to bounce back from the defeat in midweek (against Glenavon).”

Forsythe’s header from Ross Clarke’s early cross sailed wide of the target but City showed plenty of attacking intent and the hosts survived a scare on 20 minutes.

James Teelan pounced after a misunderstanding between Jonny Tuffey and Daniel Larmour, with the centre-back having to sprint back to stop the winger’s shot from drifting into the net.

Seconds later, the visitors had a penalty shout that came to nothing after Jordan Owens appeared to handle the ball.

The Crues were struggling to carve out good opportunities but a slick move on 31 minutes broke the deadlock. Owens nodded on Jarlath O’Rourke’s cross and Ebbe headed home from close range.

The game was on a knife-edge and Tuffey had to push away John McGovern’s fierce drive.

But seconds later, the Crues doubled their lead when Owens stooped to superbly head the ball into the bottom corner from Forsythe’s right-wing cross.

City pulled it back to 2-1 on 77 minutes when second-half substitute Carville was cut down in the box by Daniel Larmour and he promptly converted from the spot.

But Newry’s hopes of a comeback were smothered in spectacular fashion in the 80th minute when Forsythe let fly from just inside the Newry half and his stunning effort flew over Maguire.

City boss Darren Mullen felt his side should have been awarded a penalty and he was heartened by the performance.

“I felt they scored three goals against the run of play and they can do that when they are excellent,” said Mullen.

“Ultimately, we didn’t put the ball in the back of the net and I thought that was a penalty for handball in the first half — I didn’t think it was a difficult decision for the referee to give.

“We shouldn’t have had the penalty against Coleraine but we should have had that one today. We had good possession and knocked the ball around well, even against the wind. I felt we deserved something but you have to take your chances at this level. We didn’t and then the ball is in the back of our net which is disappointing.”

Crusaders: Tuffey 7, Robinson 6 (Hegarty, 46 mins, 6), Weir 6, Lowry 7, Ebbe 7, Forsythe 8, O’Rourke 7, Owens 8 (Stewart, 90 mins, 6), Winchester 6 (Thompson, 64 mins, 6), Larmour 6, Clarke 7 (Boyd, 90 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Murphy, Lecky, Barr.

Newry City: Maguire 6, King 7, Healy 7, McGivern 6, Lockhart 6 (Rocks, 78 mins, 6), Teelan 7 (Healy, 69 mins, 6), J McGovern 7 (Sloan, 78 mins, 6), Donnelly 7, Scullion 6, Montgomery 6 (Moan, 85 mins, 6), Lusty 6 (Carville, 69 mins, 7).

Unused subs: Brady, Martin.

Referee: Ross Dunlop (Carrickfergus) 6