Josh Magennis can fire Wigan back into Championship: Shaun Maloney

Northern Ireland and Wigan striker Josh Magennis has been given the vote of confidence by Shaun Maloney — © NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney says Josh Magennis is the “perfect example” of the player he wants to lead Wigan back to the Championship.

The 32-year-old endured a troubled season which ended abruptly with a bad knee injury in the draw at Reading last week that confirmed the Latics’ relegation to League One.

Despite a lack of starts and just one League goal, Maloney said the Bangor-born star was enjoying his best form under him in the past few weeks and predicts an upturn in fortunes next term.

Magennis scored 18 goals in his last campaign in the third tier as Hull bounced back to the Championship at the first time of asking as champions.

“Josh is still contracted for another season and is someone I see having a future here under me,” said Maloney. “He has been the perfect example of what type of player I want in our team.

“Whether Josh has been on the bench or he’s started you wouldn’t know which from how he is off the pitch. I want players like that.

“If they are not playing they fight to get in the team. He’s a real competitor. He’s very respectful even if he might not always agree with my decision. What I’ve loved is that he’s fought to get in the team the right way.

“The next two months or the next two years, I need every player to really respect the sort of team dynamics. What you don’t always see is that he’s one of the captains in the team. He is very vocal but you need people like that in the team. I love it.”

Magennis scored just one League goal this season, against West Brom in August. It is his lowest return since his final season at Aberdeen a decade ago.

He has had to play second fiddle to Will Keane and Callum Lang in Wigan’s attack, but three of his nine League starts came in his last three games.

“I don’t judge a No.9 on goals,” said Maloney. “I haven’t judged Will Keane or Callum Lang on goals. I know they all want to score. I think a big part of my job is to get the team more creative.

“My job is to get more chances for him and that will make his job easier as a striker. At times I need to coach him slightly differently about his movement in the box but that will be the big thing.”