Josh Moffett happy to take slender lead into final day of Galway International Rally

Josh Moffett carries a slender advantage starting the second — and final — day of the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally, the opening round of this season’s Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Moffett is aiming to become the first person since Garry Jennings in 2016-17 to make it back-to-back victories on the event with Andy Hayes at the wheel of his title-winning Hyundai i20 R5.

He moved to the top of the timesheets at the end of the second test before dropping three places midway through stage five when the throttle on his supermini jammed .

“It is good to be in this position and to get to the end of the day in one piece,” said Moffett. “We have had to push pretty hard in what have been treacherous conditions. It has been tough going.”

Success on Ireland’s rugged west coast is far from assured, however, as the reigning champion is only 7.8 seconds to the good over the fresher Citroen C3 Rally2 car belonging to Cathan McCourt.

After a slow start, McCourt worked his way up through the gears as he treaded a fine line between risk and reward in conditions that comprised standing water, dirt and loose gravel.

Not even an overshoot of his own — a momentary lapse in concentration due to a group of marshals standing in the road — lost him too much ground.

Provisionally third overall is Moffett’s older brother Sam. Making his debut in the all-new Hyundai Motorsport I20 N Rally2, he survived clipping a stone on the antepenultimate test to keep the pressure on McCourt and sit 11.5 seconds behind him.

The top five is completed by the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 of Welshman Meirion Evans in fourth, and the older generation Ford Fiesta R5 of ex-champion Jennings.

Meanwhile, at Rally Lima in Sweden yesterday, Moira’s William Creighton secured a class victory alongside Belfast-co-driver Liam Regan. Using the event as a warm-up for next weekend’s Rally Sweden, the opening round of the Junior World Rally Championship, they finished 10th overall.

Across the border in Finland, Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Takamoto Katsuta and Fintona team-mate Aaron Johnston hit a snow bank on stage five of Kuopio Rally and retired soon after with a damaged radiator.

Due to a reduction in allocated test days for 2023, the Japanese manufacturer sent the World Rally Championship points scorers to round two of the Finnish Championship for all-important seat time.