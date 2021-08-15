Josh Robinson to make sensational Crusaders return on three-year deal

Seaview chiefs expect the move to be sealed imminently after the two clubs struck a deal to allow the 28-year-old to head back to north Belfast.

The Dundonald man originally joined the Crues in 2012 from and spent four years at the club before leaving for York City.

He caused controversy in 2017 when, upon his return to the Irish League, he signed for both Crusaders and Linfield, with the Blues registering the player first to claim his services.

Robinson then moved to Larne last year but looks set for a return to Seaview, which has not been universally welcomed by Crusaders fans.

The Shore Road side have been on the lookout for a centre-half and turned their attention to Robinson after missing out on Jimmy Callacher, who put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with Linfield.

David Healy’s side are, meanwhile, close to a deal which will see Martin Donnelly join from Larne, with Navid Nasseri heading in the other direction.

There are “a few issues to iron out” before the deal can be announced, according to insiders, and, if it can be sealed, Healy will turn his attention to signing a proven goalgetter.

Linfield are still desperate to land another striker following the departures of Andy Waterworth and Shayne Lavery, and sources suggest targets in England and Scotland have been pinpointed.

Another matter of business high up on the Linfield agenda is agreeing a new deal with their manager, whose current contract expires next year.

Healy’s advisors and Linfield have seen talks drag on for almost three months now, but there are hopes a new deal can be wrapped up in the coming days now that the team’s participation in Europe has ended.

It’s understood there is broad agreement on terms with only the finer details and clauses to be agreed between the two parties.

Elsewhere, talks between Crusaders and Glentoran about a potential transfer of Jordan Forsythe to The Oval have gone quiet.

The Crues’ valuation was deemed too high by the Glens and the Seaview side are hoping the prospect of a new deal to include a testimonial might tempt Forsythe to stay.

Glentoran offered Chris Gallagher as part of the deal but Crusaders demurred and the 22-year-old was this week snapped up by Cliftonville, whose pre-season trialist Gerard Storey was yesterday signed by Derry City after the former Portsmouth midfielder caught Candystripes manager Ruaidhri Higgins’ eye during a friendly with the Reds last Monday.

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey is, meanwhile, “absolutely delighted” to have secured a deal for midfielder Jack Henderson.

The 21-year-old has penned a two-year deal at The Showgrounds having impressed during the Sky Blues’ recent friendly programme.

“To say that I’m absolutely delighted is an understatement,” beamed Jeffrey.

“Jack was at Glentoran before heading to the United States, so we know of his ability.

“I can say that literally within half an hour, we were impressed with his touch, use of the ball, awareness and he is not afraid to put a tackle. It is so pleasing that it took less than 24 hours to agree terms and for Jack to decide to commit to Ballymena United. His potential will be there for all to see and he will be given the same opportunity as all our young players get, but I can say enough how much Bryan and I are delighted to bring in this exceptional young man.”