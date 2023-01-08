Josh Taylor has his work cut out for him once again against Jack Catterall after controversial victory in first duel

The rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall looks set to take place in March, but it is certainly a shame that just the WBO light-welterweight title will be on the line given the first bout was for the undisputed crown last February.

It’s a little hypocritical of the other governing bodies as there was so much uproar over the result of the first fight — Taylor won by split decision and was forced to vacate three titles as he pursued a rematch — as I think if this was the heavyweight division then all of the titles would still be in play.

Of course, Tyson Fury was stripped of the titles he won against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 as he was out of the ring for two and a half years, yet I still feel that because of the name he has become now, Fury would be given as much time as he needed to ensure a unification fight. The governing bodies seem to adapt the rules to suit themselves.

Regardless, there will be a huge interest in this rematch as there was such an outcry after the first fight and it was even discussed in parliament, which was a bit over the top — and I say that having thought Catterall won.

People went a bit mad, but that shows there was so much anger at the decision and the spotlight really shone on the British Boxing Board of Control in the aftermath.

Josh is with a new coach in Joe McNally and that may not necessarily be a bad thing as his previous coach, Ben Davison, has a lot of fighters and I heard a few whispers that Josh wasn’t happy with the time he was being allocated.

McNally is a bit of a no-nonsense trainer who isn’t keen on the limelight, a very intelligent boxing coach and will push Josh.

On the other side, there is Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis, who I said a couple of weeks back were British Trainers of the Year for me as they ought to have had two undisputed champions in the gym, but poor judging cost them one.

It was far from one of Taylor’s better performances the first time around, but Catterall is still a very good fighter so don’t think that performance from him was a fluke and that Josh is going to have an easy night this time. I said from the start this is a very tough fight to call and I say the same for the rematch.

I was laughed at by some people for suggesting that before the first fight and when I was in Glasgow for it, someone asked what round Taylor would stop it in, dismissing Catterall altogether which annoyed me a little bit. Some may still view it that way, but I genuinely don’t know who comes through this time.

Because of the judging last time, is there going to be a dispute about who the judges are? And then, because of the outrage last time, do the close rounds go to Catterall this time?

That would also be unfair as two wrongs don’t make a right. I think everyone will agree the best man should win regardless of the previous controversy.

Title race one of the best in years

I’ve not been getting to as many Crusaders matches as I would like but I was at Seaview on Boxing Day and was delighted to watch the Crues skelp Cliftonville alongside a hero of mine, big Kirk Hunter.

It was the first time I dished out abuse to Colin Coates although I did text him after to apologise!

It was a great performance from the Crues who are flying at the minute, but the entire title race is shaping up to be the best one in many years with Larne and Cliftonville are joint-top, Linfield the Crues and Coleraine just behind. Glentoran are still in with a shout although they have hit a bad run of form and I won’t complain about that.

It seems we are in for a fascinating few months in the title race as at this stage it seems anyone can win it.

As for the Crues, they have a few big games at the end month against Larne, Linfield and Glentoran, so should they come through those with six or seven points, who knows?

Gervonta Davis in a mess

At the time of writing, the outcome of last night’s non-title fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and WBA super-featherweight champion Hector Garcia is unknown, but the build-up was far from ideal for Davis who was bailed last week having been accused of domestic violence only for his accuser to apparently retract.

That is a messy situation and I’m not sure what headspace he would have been in, but it isn’t a great start to a year in which this fight was due to be something of a warm-up for an April meeting with Ryan Garcia.

That’s a fight everyone wants to see, although it must be said neither has fought a huge name as yet.

Yes, Tank did fight Leo Santa Cruz, but that was a Santa Cruz well out of his natural weight division. He can be out-boxed in fights, as was the case against Leo, but his power gets him out of trouble and as we wake up this morning, the question as to whether the events of the past week or so have had an effect will have been answered.

I don’t know the full story of what happened but it’s not a good look as there are people who think everyone involved in boxing is a thug when it’s far from the case.

Davis left Mayweather promotions so it seems that should he have come through Hector Garcia unscathed last night, he is free to accept offers with a lightweight showdown against Ryan Garcia front and centre, although Eddie Hearn has now chimed in claiming he’d like to match Davis with Conor Benn - yes, that Conor Benn who failed two drugs tests ahead of a fight against a middleweight. It just shows that in boxing, anything goes.

Getting in on the Spar act

You may have noticed I made a sensational acting debut this week in a Spar avert, the first in a series of five I recorded so it’s a bit of a departure from the norm for me.

It was really good craic to be involved as it’s something I’ve never done before, so make sure you check out the mega deal, but also my mega head and mega neck!

Small guys having a big impact

The final main action of 2022 took place in Japan on New Year’s Eve and it delivered with Kazuto Ioka and Joshua Franco battling to a draw in their super-flyweight unification.

I am constantly banging the drum for the smaller men and this was a very decent battle. When you have two world-class fighters around the flyweight divisions, they are usually action-packed fights and it doesn’t surprise me that this was a good one.