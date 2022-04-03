Josh Warrington is back on top, but Kiko Martinez can now retire as Spain’s greatest ever fighter

It's a reality of professional boxing that you have to be prepared to take your lumps to get to the very top — and the line between legal and illegal blows can be a fine one.

Last weekend Josh Warrington became a two-time world featherweight champion in Leeds when he stopped Kiko Martinez to regain the IBF belt. The atmosphere was incredible, as it always is for Josh. It was hostile towards Kiko, but that doesn’t faze him as he has been the away fighter throughout most of his career.

It was a really good performance from Josh and I know he has been getting stick for being dirty and he is, but professional boxing is a dirty game.

One of the most lauded fighters of all time is Roberto Duran and he was an extremely dirty fighter.

I know from experience that Warrington bulls in with his head but he’s not deliberately trying to open cuts. He knows what he’s doing and it’s clever because if he keeps his head down and they clash, then he will not come off worse.

I took a few headbutts from him when we fought but I didn’t complain as that’s just the way it is and if you can get away with it, you do it.

Kiko’s vision was blurred from halfway through the first round and then he was obviously on unsteady legs two or three rounds before it was stopped as I could see from ringside that at the end of those rounds he didn’t walk in a straight line into the corner, but almost staggered back.

Still, Kiko is a tough man and he definitely hurt Warrington at times. I was doing punditry for 5 Live and mentioned to Steve Bunce just before the stoppage that Warrington might have a broken jaw as his mouth was open a bit, so it just shows that Kiko is always dangerous.

However, the performance from Josh was very good and at times he was pushing Kiko around and bullying him, which is not an easy thing to do against someone who has always been known for being so strong and aggressive.

I went back to see Kiko in his dressing room after the fight and he said that this was him done. He can retire now as a proud man and Spain’s greatest ever fighter in my opinion.

Javier Castillejo was a great Spanish fighter in the past, a former world champion who beat Felix Sturm and fought Oscar De La Hoya, but Kiko is a two-weight world champion and for me, the greatest his country has ever produced.

A few weeks ago I said that if Kiko lost, he would be an ideal opponent for Michael Conlan. While I thought Josh would win, I didn’t expect him to do it so convincingly. So, now I just don’t want to see Kiko fight again and he doesn’t need to. He’s a proud man and can look back on a great career, so I hope he sticks to his word and hangs them up for good.

Amir Khan needs to see sense

I see Amir Khan is looking to evoke the rematch clause with Kell Brook, but I’m not sure what he is trying to do as he was well beaten in the fight.

At one time, Khan was an incredible fighter and he is a ring legend for what he has done in the sport, from his Olympic silver medal to what he went on to achieve as a professional: winning world titles and fighting the biggest names in the sport.

It has been an incredible career, but he is considering fighting on and to me, it just seems like greed almost as he must have plenty in the bank.

After the performance he produced against Kell Brook and to want to fight him again, I think his family and those closest to him need to sit him down and tell him to wise up.

I’ve mentioned before the old line from Joe Bugner who said: “What’s the point in having money if you can’t count it.”

Brook won that fight against Khan, settling a rivalry at the end of both their careers when they are past their best and I’m sure both were well paid for it, but now he is looking for £10million to fight Conor Benn, which is crazy.

Khan is in that bad shape these days, maybe I’ll come out of retirement to fight him if that’s what the game is these days - but I’ll only do it for £10million!

Lee Selby at the end of the road

I’m not sure where Lee Selby goes now after he lost a world title eliminator in Argentina on Saturday against Gustavo Daniel Lemos.

Selby is a year older than me and has been at the top of the game for about 10 years now, been a world champion, has been in some big fights and has hopefully made a few quid.

At this stage of his career and he is getting stopped in an eliminator, it is hard to see a way back for him and I think maybe it’s time for him to call it a day.

Ebanie Bridges can really fight

Ebanie Bridges proved once again just how tough she is and that she can really fight when she beat IBF featherweight Maria Cecilia Roman in Leeds on Saturday.

She is very clever and had built a huge following on social media with a few gimmicks like weighing in wearing lingerie and so on and a lot of people obviously like it.

Some people will obviously dislike it too, but you have to agree that she has been very clever in building her profile and now she is a world champion and deservedly so.

About a year and a half ago, some people might have thought she was just a gimmick, but on Saturday she went in and comfortably beat Roman who had been the longest-reigning champion in the division and can look forward to some big fights and a possible unification next.

Richard Riakporhe deserves big pay-day

Richard Riakporhe scored an excellent win over Deion Jumah at Wembley Arena on Saturday and I really liked the body shot he found to end the fight.

He just slowed his work down and found the angles and while it didn’t look like much when watching it live, the replay showed it was a lovely straight right hand into the belly button and that was it.

He is a powerful big man and it didn’t look like he had put a lot into the shot, but the precision and placing of it did the damage and he showed that he is a quality fighter who can hopefully move on and get some decent opportunities now.