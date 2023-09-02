Jubilant Ulster claim first Women’s Interpro victory in over a decade

Connacht 14 Ulster 36

Skipper Beth Cregan hailed Ulster’s first interpro win in over a decade as “amazing” after the province convincingly defeated Connacht 36-14 in the women’s championship third-fourth place play-off at Musgrave Park.

Ulster who had narrowly lost out to the westerners last weekend in Galway by 29-24, turned the tables yesterday when the teams met in Cork and impressively scored six tries as they registered victory for the first time since 2012 to bring a huge boost to the squad and for new coach Murray Houston.

“It’s definitely been a long time coming,” said Cregan who also managed to get on the scoresheet.

“We’ve had a few draws in there and performances where we should have had wins, but it was just amazing out there and well deserved,” she said.

Cregan continued: “Every player has been calling now for the last few years to have more games in the interpros it feels like three games is such a short season, so it’s been brilliant to have that opportunity to try and implement changes after a week and it’s been brilliant for us to get back out and change something right away.

“Last week our performance we had errors which Connacht were able to capitalise on, but we shut them down and showed what type of running rugby we play.

“If we kept our discipline and kept to our systems, we knew we would have a performance like this,” she added.

Ulster were 14-0 ahead when the sides changed ends with tries from Rachel McIlroy and India Daley along with conversions from the boot of Ella Durkan getting them into a strong position to win.

Indeed, Durkan crossed the Connacht line just after the new half had begun and though she was unable to convert, Ulster were now 19-0 up.

Though Connacht then responded with a converted score of their own, Cregan struck settled Ulster’s nerves with her unconverted touchdown which arrived in the 53rd minute.

It did the trick as just after the hour, Niamh Marley claimed a try with Durkan’s extras taking Ulster’s lead to 31-7.

The westerners again got over for a try and conversion but it was only fitting that Ulster finished things off with a 79th minute try from Aishling O’Connell.