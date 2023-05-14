Katie Taylor bill is just perfect for my return to the ring: Caoimhin Agyarko

It has been 10 long months out of the ring for Caoimhin Agyarko and this Saturday night he wants to play his part in what the Belfast man believes will go down as a special evening in Irish boxing history.

Having had hand surgery in February, Agyarko returns in a 10-rounder against Grant Dennis on the undercard of lightweight queen Katie Taylor’s battle with undisputed world light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron in the 3 Arena.

Agyarko, promoted by Eddie Hearn and managed by Paul Ready, was on a charge up the rankings until he was forced to pull out of a fight in October due to the issue with his hand but now the talented light-middleweight is back and eager to deliver on Irish soil.

“I had actually given up hope of fighting on the Katie card because the hand specialist had said I would most likely be out for three to four months. I’d had a conversation with my manager and told him we need to be realistic and look ahead to a later date,” revealed Agyarko.

“But then in March I went to the specialist and he said I could be punching again because the scar had healed really well. So I started off lightly hitting with the left hand and I put a video out on social media. Matchroom must have seen it and they rang my manager and said I could fight on Katie’s card and of course I jumped at the chance.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, to fight on such a big card. This will go down as one of the biggest sporting nights in Irish history. It’s always an honour to share a card with Katie and it’s great to be back fighting in the city where I won many national titles.”

Based in Liverpool with coach Joe McNally, Agyarko says he has been developing his style and insists he has high expectations about his own performance against Dennis — and revealed that he could have had an easier option after such a period of time on the sidelines.

“They wanted me to have a six-rounder against a journeyman but I said no, I wanted a good test. I handpicked this guy because he will be a good test. He’s got 18 wins and four defeats and been in with some tough guys,” added the 26-year-old.

“I need to be in with someone like this because as far as I’m concerned I’m starting off from where I left off last July. It has been frustrating being out so long but I don’t make excuses, there are no excuses because I know how good I am and how good I can be. I want to go out and put on a top performance, that’s what I expect from myself.”

As for the main event, Agyarko is convinced that Taylor will triumph and become a two-weight undisputed champion, even though she is a natural lightweight.

“I think there’s no doubt that this will be the toughest fight of Katie’s career,” said Agyarko.

“But you know Katie is a special fighter and a special athlete and I believe she’ll get the job done, probably on points.”