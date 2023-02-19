Keith Bailie’s Lough 41 Championship Weekend Round-Up: Clinical Loughgall breeze past Ards while Warrenpoint win out in battle of second and third

Lough 41 Championship

Nathaniel Ferris was on target for Loughgall as they bolstered their promotion bid with a victory against Ards

Loughgall eased past a sorry Ards side to extend their lead at the top of the Lough 41 Championship to six points.

A superb volley from Robbie Norton sent the Villagers on their way in the first-half, before a heavily deflected Jamie Rea strike and a Nathaniel Ferris penalty sealed a 3-0 win.

Matthew Tipton’s Ards are now nine League games without a win and languishing down in eighth.

An early strike from Ryan Swan gave Warrenpoint Town a 1-0 win over Annagh United in the clash between second and third, with the Portadown club now just one point clear of Barry Gray’s men.

Two late goals gave Knockbreda a share of the points in an enthralling basement battle at Breda Park.

Dergview were 3-1 up going into injury time, only for an own goal and a last-gasp Anto Burns strike to see the game end 3-3.

Despite the fightback, Breda remain rooted to the bottom of the table, two points behind the Dergs.

Newington, meanwhile, sit 10th, just one point ahead.

The north Belfast club lost 3-0 to in-form Harland and Wolff Welders at Solitude, where Michael McLellan, Matthew Ferguson and Jonny Frazer were on target.

Ballyclare Comrades moved up to fifth thanks to a 6-2 win over Institute at Dixon Park.

Calvin McCurry, Darius Roohi, Callum Ferris, Gary Donnelly, Howard Beverland and Liam Hassin scored for the Comrades.

Ronan McAleer and Oisin Devlin finished for the away side, who have now not won any of their last 11 League games.

Elsewhere, Dundela won 3-1 away to Ballinamallard United. Peter McKiernan scored a brace for the Duns either side of a David McMaster goal, with Nick Palmer netting for the hosts.