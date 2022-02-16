Kell Brook will end Amir Khan’s career… they may be faded stars but the animosity between them is as real as ever

The last thing a boxer loses is his punching power — and that could be the key factor this Saturday night when, after years of talking, Kell Brook and Amir Khan finally get it on.

About four or five years ago is when the fight should have taken place. They were both at their peak and it was a fight that everyone in British boxing wanted to see. Now they’re 35 years of age and past their best — but in saying that, it’s still a fight that excites me.

However, I have to admit that I did turn down a ticket for the fight. I’m doing a VIP pre-fight lunch in Manchester this Saturday and was offered the chance to be in the Manchester Arena but I opted to take a flight home so I could be fresh on Sunday morning to take Carla to her football. If I’d been offered the ticket five years ago, I would have been there and taken the first flight home Sunday morning.

I guess that shows you how some of the gloss has come off the fight. But, in saying that, I’ll be paying the Sky Box Office fee to watch it and I expect it to be a good scrap because they seem to have declined at the same pace. They’re at the same place in their careers and whoever wins, I’m not sure they will fight again — though there is the intriguing chance of another huge showdown fight with rising star Conor Benn.

There’s clearly a lot of interest in the fight because the show sold out very quickly and I believe the pay-per-view sales will do well — everyone likes a UK grudge fight and there’s no doubt that the animosity between the two is real.

Five years ago it was a tough fight to call and it’s still that way now. But back then I would have edged towards Brook because of the power he has and the fact that Khan’s chin has always been less than rock hard — even though he took everything that Marcos Maidana threw at him in an epic fight.

Certainly looking at their last performances, there’s nothing to show you why either man should be picked. Khan’s last fight was in 2019 against Billy Dib and he was someone who was offered the chance to fight me at Windsor Park in 2018. Dib turned it down and I fought Luke Jackson instead. Brook fought in 2020 and was knocked out by WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who also has a knockout win against Khan.

Both men will have slowed down and their reflexes will not be the same. Also, I feel that Khan’s punch resistance will have declined and that will leave him exposed.

Don’t expect to see these men at their best but while it lasts I think it will be a good scrap and I think Brook will tag Khan and finish him around the middle rounds and that will put their rivalry to rest.

Khan should then walk away but I can see Brook being tempted by another big pay day against Benn, who would beat either of the two faded stars.

Longer rounds don’t suit Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano made an interesting suggestion at the press conference for her big clash with Katie Taylor last Monday, saying they should fight over 12 three-minute rounds.

It didn’t surprise me that Katie and her team sidestepped the suggestion because it would not suit her at all. The 10 two-minute rounds suit Katie’s style of boxing and going to three rounds would be better for Serrano — even though I think it would be good for women’s boxing.

At the moment, women’s boxing is like a completely different sport because they fight over two-minute rounds. That extra minute makes a big difference — how you approach the rounds, you train differently and you start and finish the rounds differently.

Katie enjoys the fact that the rounds are a sprint, so there’s no way she is going to agree to three-minute rounds. But it should be a very exciting fight on April 30.

Boxers must be given Olympics dream

I’m very worried about the fact that boxing is currently not on the list of sports for the 2028 Olympics.

Virtually all amateur boxers from the moment they enter a gym dream about going to an Olympics, never mind winning a medal.

For me, I would have loved to have gone to an Olympics but the poster I had on my bedroom wall was of Wayne McCullough with his WBC belt. I always had an eye on the pro game, whereas my mate Paddy Barnes always wanted to make the Olympics and wasn’t really bothered about being a pro.

Paddy made it to three Olympic Games and won two bronze medals which was amazing and every young boxer across the world deserves to have that dream.

Claressa Shields has confused me with Enzo Maccarinelli!

It seems that world women’s champion Claressa Shields has got her former British world champions mixed up after her win last weekend on the undercard of Chris Eubank-Liam Williams.

It seems she took exception to something Enzo Maccarinelli said about her performance but then tweeted that: “Carl Frampton and I have had words in the past...” I’ve never had any dealings with her but I suppose it’s easy to mix up a 5ft 5in featherweight with a 6ft 4in cruiserweight!

Chris Eubank must prove himself against Gennady Golovkin

Chris Eubank got the win against Liam Williams last weekend but the way he did it still left me with some questions about his potential regarding winning a world title.

Eubank dropped Williams three times early on and I thought he was going to get rid of the Welshman but he never looked like he would. There’s no doubt Eubank is a good fighter and very tough but beating Williams is one thing, winning a world title is quite another.

So, with that in mind I hope that he turns the talk into action and gets the fight with Gennady Golovkin. The fight has been talked about a lot by Eubank, so let’s see it happen.

I would still pick Golovkin to beat him.

Spence too good for Ugas

Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas have agreed to a welterweight unification fight on April 16 with three belts on the line and it should be a cracker.

Ugas is a quality fighter and yet I believe that Spence is ultimately going to win it pretty convincingly. That would leave him trying to make the dream fight with Terence Crawford with all four belts on the table.